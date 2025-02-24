The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache Ignite® 3.0

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 active open source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache Ignite® 3.0 . Ignite, a distributed database for high-performance applications with in-memory speed.

“Ignite 3.0 delivers significant improvements to enhance developer experience, platform resilience, and overall performance,” said Pavel Tupitsyn, Apache Ignite PMC member and maintainer of the .NET module. “It is now easier than ever for users - both new and experienced - to build, deploy, and manage high-performance distributed applications using Ignite. We are extremely proud as a community to issue this latest release.”

Apache Ignite 3.0 simplifies installation, improves configuration management, enhances API usability, and significantly boosts performance. Ignite 3.0 offers experienced users with enhanced performance including continuous improvement and maintenance. New users will now benefit from an easier learning curve for first-time installation and configuration.

Ignite 3.0 Feature and Improvement Highlights

Installation and Management – Apache Ignite 3.0 simplifies installation and management, making it more accessible for developers and administrators. This includes a new interactive Command Line Interface (CLI) and a dynamic configuration framework.

– Apache Ignite 3.0 simplifies installation and management, making it more accessible for developers and administrators. This includes a new interactive Command Line Interface (CLI) and a dynamic configuration framework. Clients and APIs – Apache Ignite 3.0 streamlines application development by unifying access across different clients and data models, while ensuring flexibility and improving developer experience. Enhancements include unified clients, table API and unified schema, modern concurrent programming paradigms, and SQL transactions.

– Apache Ignite 3.0 streamlines application development by unifying access across different clients and data models, while ensuring flexibility and improving developer experience. Enhancements include unified clients, table API and unified schema, modern concurrent programming paradigms, and SQL transactions. Architecture and Performance – Apache Ignite 3.0 includes major architectural upgrades to improve cluster reliability and efficiency. Features include raft-based consensus, MVCC transactions, a Calcite-based SQL engine, and binary tuple.

Users looking to learn more about the features and capabilities of Apache Ignite 3.0 are encouraged to attend Ignite Summit 2025 , an annual conference that unites the Ignite Community. The event will take place virtually on February 25, 2025.

