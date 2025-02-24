Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 24 February 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 17 February to 21 February 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-02-17 BUY 3 7.950000 23.85 XAMS 2025-02-17 SELL 213 8.000000 1 704.00 XAMS 2025-02-18 SELL 73 8.000000 584.00 XAMS 2025-02-19 BUY 25 7.950000 198.75 XAMS 2025-02-20 BUY 23 7.950000 182.85 XAMS 2025-02-20 SELL 7 8.000000 56.00 XAMS 2025-02-21 BUY 350 7.948714 2 782.05 XAMS 2025-02-21 SELL 76 7.950000 604.20 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2024 results: 6 March 2025

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

