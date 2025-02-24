Safetrust Secures Strategic Investment from dormakaba

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust , a leader in secure identity solutions, has received a strategic investment from dormakaba , a global access solutions provider. As Safetrust continues to outpace the security industry growth by supporting some of the world’s largest organizations, this collaboration expands the market reach of its innovative access and identity solutions while accelerating progress in post-quantum-ready (PQR) security.

Security threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, requiring enterprises to adopt solutions that enhance safety and future-proof their infrastructure against new risks. At the same time, organizations need adaptable systems that can evolve in real time to counter emerging threats. Safetrust transforms security intelligence by combining neuroscience with hard-to-mine data, providing actionable insights into identity interactions. Whether verifying a forklift operator in a distribution warehouse, granting a medical professional access to a drug cabinet, or protecting digital assets, Safetrust offers organizations a unified, data-driven approach to security using its network of cloud-connected sensors.

"Safetrust bridges the connection between people, things, and the resources they interact with, empowering customers to enhance safety and operational efficiencies—solving today’s security challenges while preparing for the digital world of tomorrow," said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. "By combining dormakaba’s expertise in smart, sustainable access solutions with Safetrust’s global ecosystem of identity and workplace insights, we drive a shared vision for secure access.”

“We are extremely impressed by the development of Safetrust over the past years and are delighted to partner with the company in the future,” said Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba. “This investment aligns with our strategy and strengthens our position as a leading access solutions provider in the North American market.”

Imperial Capital served as Safetrust’s exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. John Mack III, EVP & Co-Head of Investment Banking at Imperial Capital, stated, "This investment represents a significant opportunity for both companies to leverage their respective strengths and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving identity security landscape."

Meet Safetrust and dormakaba at ISC West in Las Vegas, NV, April 1-3, 2025, to explore the latest secure identity and access solutions advancements. For more information, visit www.safetrust.com .

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers scalable, post-quantum-ready security through a fully managed identity ecosystem. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, Safetrust enables secure access to physical and logical systems, including doors, elevators, turnstiles, and computers. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Safetrust eliminates the need for costly hardware upgrades while enabling centralized device management and mobile credential adoption. Its neural sensor-enabled readers analyze behavior, detect anomalies, and provide real-time safety insights, enhancing security and operational efficiency.

About dormakaba Group

dormakaba is a leading global provider in the access solutions market. The company reimagines access by setting industry standards for smart systems and sustainable solutions across the lifecycle of a building. More than 15,000 employees worldwide provide their expertise together with distribution partners to a growing customer base in more than 130 countries. dormakaba supports its customers with a broad, innovative portfolio of integrated access products, solutions and services that easily fit into building ecosystems to create safe, secure and sustainable places where people can move around seamlessly.

dormakaba is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is headquartered in Rümlang near Zurich (Switzerland). It generated a turnover of CHF 2.8 billion in financial year 2023/24. SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA. Further information about dormakaba Group on www.dormakabagroup.com/en .

