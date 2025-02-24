ZEST for Dry Eye: New Treatment Now Available at Colorado Springs Eyecare

Colorado Springs, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Springs, Colorado -

Colorado Springs, CO — Colorado Springs Eyecare is excited to announce the addition of ZEST (Zocular Eyelid System Treatment) to its array of services, aimed at alleviating the persistent symptoms of dry eye. The innovative ZEST treatment, developed by Zocular®, offers a unique solution for patients struggling with dry eyes due to underlying conditions such as Demodex mites and blepharitis. With its quick, in-office application, ZEST delivers gentle, effective eyelid hygiene that addresses the root causes of irritation, itching, and dryness.

"Our practice is committed to providing the most effective and personalized care for dry eye patients," said Dr. Kara Fedders, O.D., the practice's resident dry eye specialist. "The ZEST treatment is a breakthrough that addresses both the symptoms and the causes of dry eye, which are often overlooked. I'm thrilled to bring this effective new option to our patients who have struggled with the discomfort of dry eye for too long."

The ZEST procedure is designed to deeply cleanse the eyelid margins, targeting the build-up of bacteria, debris, and Demodex mites. Utilizing a specially formulated, okra-based gel, ZEST gently debrides the eyelids. This gel is worked into a lather, removing debris, oil residue, and irritants, and then rinsed with a saline solution to reveal clean, refreshed eyelids. It also unclogs the meibomian glands, creating an environment conducive to healthy tear production while soothing inflammation around the eyes. With no downtime required, patients experience immediate relief and improved eye comfort.

The addition of ZEST treatment at Colorado Springs Eyecare reflects the practice's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for chronic eye conditions. Traditional treatments for dry eyes often focus solely on managing symptoms, but ZEST targets the cause, making it a more comprehensive approach to eye care.

"By addressing dry eye at the source, ZEST provides patients with a real chance at lasting relief," Dr. Fedders explained. "We often see patients whose daily lives are affected by chronic eye irritation. With ZEST, we're able to offer them a treatment that doesn't just cover up symptoms but treats the cause of their discomfort. It's like a deep, refreshing cleanse for your eyes, which also makes it ideal for managing Demodex and improving overall eye health."

ZEST's unique formulation uses an okra extract known for its natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, providing a gentle yet thorough cleanse without the discomfort that some traditional treatments can cause. For patients dealing with the challenges of dry eye disease and blepharitis, this innovative treatment helps alleviate gritty, itchy, and burning sensations while promoting healthier, lubricated eyes.

Colorado Springs Eyecare invites patients suffering from dry eyes to learn more about how ZEST can bring them comfort and renewed quality of life. Appointments are available for new and existing patients, and the team is ready to help patients explore this new treatment to address their specific needs.

About Colorado Springs Eyecare

Colorado Springs Eyecare is a patient-focused eye care practice in Colorado Springs, CO, dedicated to providing a full range of high-quality optometric services. With specialties in dry eye treatment, myopia management, and comprehensive eye exams, the practice is led by experienced optometrists Dr. Kara Fedders and Dr. Traci Peters. Both eye doctors bring a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to personalized care, ensuring each patient receives thorough, compassionate treatment in a welcoming environment. Conveniently located within Walmart, Colorado Springs Eyecare makes eye care accessible to a broad community, offering flexible appointment options and support for patients of all ages.

