SEIU Local 2 - Media Advisory: Rally at Halifax City Hall as all twelve janitors losing jobs at Alderney Gate

The janitors who clean and maintain Alderney Gate, and their supporters will be holding a rally at City Hall tomorrow.

WHAT : Justice for Janitors Rally

WHEN : Tuesday February 25, 2025 @ 6 pm

WHERE : Halifax City Hall, 1841 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 3A5

The workers and their union are calling on HRM Mayor Andy Fillmore, Chief Administrative Officer, Cathie O’Toole, and the Council to:

Require incoming contractor - SeaScape Building Maintenance - to retain the workers at a liveable wage and adopt their union contract. Delay the incoming contractor by at least one month which will allow Council more time to review the situation and properly accommodate workers.

BACKGROUND

Just a month ago, SEIU Local 2 janitors working for GDI in the HRM ratified a new collective agreement with important gains after a hard-fought campaign. In addition to raises, workers won a reduction in the time of service needed to be eligible for benefits, addressed concerns about unreasonable workloads, and won a pension plan commencing in 2027.

The lack of successor rights in the region means contracted workers like the GDI cleaners at Alderney Gate, are susceptible to losing gains they make through collective bargaining with a contract flip. In this case, the Council can and should step in and ensure workers are treated fairly and their improved working conditions respected.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

