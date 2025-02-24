Alpha Sigma Capital Research Publishes New Report on XNET Mobile (XNET) and the Future of Decentralized Wireless (DeWi)

Tampa, FL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Research has released an in-depth report on XNET Mobile (XNET), a pioneering force in the decentralized wireless (DeWi) industry. As mobile data consumption continues to surge, traditional mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) face increasing challenges in scaling their infrastructure efficiently. XNET is addressing this critical industry need with an innovative blockchain-powered solution that enhances network capacity while reducing reliance on costly physical infrastructure.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Seamless Connectivity: XNET enables over 150 million mobile devices to connect automatically, leveraging blockchain-based incentives and carrier-grade hardware.

XNET enables over 150 million mobile devices to connect automatically, leveraging blockchain-based incentives and carrier-grade hardware. Scalable Data Offloading: Provides a cost-effective solution for MNOs and MVNOs to offload data through carrier-grade WiFi and LTE/5G interconnects.

Provides a cost-effective solution for MNOs and MVNOs to offload data through carrier-grade WiFi and LTE/5G interconnects. Strategic Partnerships: Direct partnership with AT&T exemplifies XNET’s ability to integrate with traditional MNOs and enhance network scalability.

Direct partnership with AT&T exemplifies XNET’s ability to integrate with traditional MNOs and enhance network scalability. Decentralized Network Expansion: Uses WiFi 6+ and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) networks to enhance connectivity in underserved and high-traffic areas.

Uses WiFi 6+ and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) networks to enhance connectivity in underserved and high-traffic areas. Blockchain-Powered Model: Operates on Solana, allowing communities and entrepreneurs to build network infrastructure while earning tokenized incentives.

Operates on Solana, allowing communities and entrepreneurs to build network infrastructure while earning tokenized incentives. Industry Disruption: XNET’s approach challenges traditional mobile infrastructure models, providing a sustainable and decentralized alternative.

Despite liquidity challenges in the broader Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector, which have impacted the performance of the $XNET token, XNET remains uniquely positioned for long-term growth.

“The mobile wireless industry has remained relatively unchanged for decades, and XNET is bringing a much-needed shift in how connectivity is built and managed,” said Enzo Villani, CEO, at Alpha Sigma Capital. “By utilizing blockchain technology and a decentralized model, XNET is providing a sustainable solution to meet the growing demand for high-speed, reliable mobile connectivity.”



To read the full research report, visit [LINK].



About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a leading digital asset investment firm, combining strategic advisory, research, and capital investment to drive innovation in Web3 and blockchain.



About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.





