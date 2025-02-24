Alectra Inc. employees surpass fundraising goal, raising more than $27,000 for Coldest Night of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra employees once again stepped up to support their communities, raising $27,278 for Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY), a national initiative aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness, hunger and hardship.

More than 100 Alectra employees braved the winter temperatures, joining thousands of Canadians in walking to raise funds for local organizations that provide vital services to those in need. This year, Alectra employees joined 10 teams across Alectra’s service territory including St. Catharines, Brampton, Guelph, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Richmond Hill and Vaughan.

“Alectra employees continue to embody the spirit of community and their dedication to supporting Coldest Night of the Year annually is commendable,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “By coming together to walk and raise funds, through our AlectraCARES Community Support Program, we are increasing awareness for individuals facing homelessness by supporting grassroots organizations in our communities.”

Since 2018, Alectra has been supporting the Coldest Night of the Year and has donated over $55,000 through employee participation. To learn more about Alectra’s community support, visit: alectra.com/about-community-support.

About Alectra Inc. Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

