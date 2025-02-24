Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Amended Dividend Tax Treatment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) is amending the estimated income tax classification information of the Company’s 2024 distributions on its Series D preferred shares (CUSIP #83600C509), which was previously released on February 18, 2025, due to the inclusion of incorrect “paid” and “record” dates in the release. The changes apply to only the Series D preferred shares portion of the release. The income tax classification of the 2024 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table:

SERIES B PREFERRED SHARES Total Taxable Nontaxable Record Paid Cash Distribution Ordinary Distribution Sec 199A Date Date Per Share Income (Return of Capital) Dividends 02/29/2024 03/15/2024 0.500000 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 05/31/2024 06/17/2024 0.500000 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 08/30/2024 09/16/2024 0.500000 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 11/29/2024 12/16/2024 0.500000 0.500000 0.000000 0.500000 TOTAL 2.000000 2.000000 0.000000 2.000000 Percent 100.0000% 100.0000% 0.0000% 100.0000% The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series B Preferred Shares is 83600C301. SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES Total Taxable Nontaxable Record Paid Cash Distribution Ordinary Distribution Sec 199A Date Date Per Share Income (Return of Capital) Dividends 02/29/2024 03/15/2024 0.492188 0.492188 0.000000 0.492188 05/31/2024 06/17/2024 0.492188 0.492188 0.000000 0.492188 08/30/2024 09/16/2024 0.492188 0.492188 0.000000 0.492188 11/29/2024 12/16/2024 0.492188 0.492188 0.000000 0.492188 TOTAL 1.968752 1.968752 0.000000 1.968752 Percent 100.0000% 100.0000% 0.0000% 100.0000% The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series C Preferred Shares is 83600C400. SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES Total Taxable Nontaxable Record Paid Cash Distribution Ordinary Distribution Sec 199A Date Date Per Share Income (Return of Capital) Dividends 02/29/2024 03/15/2024 0.515625 0.515625 0.000000 0.515625 05/31/2024 06/17/2024 0.515625 0.515625 0.000000 0.515625 08/30/2024 09/16/2024 0.515625 0.515625 0.000000 0.515625 11/29/2024 12/16/2024 0.515625 0.515625 0.000000 0.515625 TOTAL 2.062500 2.062500 0.000000 2.062500 Percent 100.0000% 100.0000% 0.0000% 100.0000%



The CUSIP number for Sotherly Hotels Inc.'s Series D Preferred Shares is 83600C509.

No portion of the dividends declared in 2024 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income. Record holders of the Company’s common shares who received any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (formerly, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company), the Company’s dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will report the dividends paid with respect to 2024. Shareholders whose shares are held in “street name” will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.

The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of the Company and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of the common shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and the specific tax treatment of distributions therefrom.

