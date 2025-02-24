Redwood Services Announces 17th Partnership with Indiana-Based Hope Plumbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), an established home services firm focused on investing in leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, announced that it has partnered with Hope Plumbing. This partnership marks Redwood's seventeenth platform investment, highlighting the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to expansion.

Hope Plumbing, based in Indianapolis, has built a loyal customer base by providing quality service since 2007. The company has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, doubling revenue and achieving substantial bottom-line results. With an established and capable management team in place to sustain current operations and implement plans for further infrastructure development, Redwood is looking forward to supporting even further growth for the Indiana area.

“Redwood and Hope Plumbing share many core values, such as delivering exceptional services to customers and cultivating a growth-driven culture,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “We are excited to be part of Hope Plumbing’s continued growth and to support this impressive management team.”

“Hope Plumbing has experienced tremendous growth over the years, and we are ready to build on that momentum to ensure we reach our potential,” said Jack Hope, Co-President of Hope Plumbing. “Under the guidance of Redwood’s leadership and support, our partnership will help us continue to perfect our craft and exceed customer expectations.”

Hope Plumbing is one of the most recognized home service brands in Indianapolis and has more than doubled in size since 2021. With over 5,000 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.9, the Hope team also has a history of delivering exceptional customer service.

Owners Jack Hope and Brad Persic will retain a significant minority ownership stake as part of the investment. The Hope Plumbing team will continue to operate and manage the business under its banner and name, while Redwood will offer operational, strategic, and financial support to enhance the company's growth.

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Memphis, Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to 17 leading companies across the United States, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Redwood’s mission is to unleash the full potential of its partners, supporting them in providing high-quality service and building lasting relationships with customers. For more information, visit www.redwoodservices.com.





From left to right: Raj Midha, David Katz, Adam Hanover, Richard Lewis, Jack Hope, Sue Reas, Brad Persic, Scott Brinkley, John Conway, Sandra Koblas, Shaun Hardick

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21b6289b-ba25-4095-ae52-da2e4a11287e