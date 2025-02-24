Bybit Web3 Launches Largest SpaceS Airdrop to Date: 45 Million Web3 Points With Mantle and Pengu

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpaceS, Bybit Web3 's innovative Telegram game bot, is launching its largest airdrop campaign to date, offering 45 million Bybit Web3 Points to celebrate a community of over 3 million players. Running until March 10 and exclusively available to SpaceS Points holders, this initiative marks the first-ever distribution of Web3 Points - a utility token with tangible financial value that unlocks new engagement opportunities.

While the familiar FarmX mechanics remain unchanged, rewards will now be delivered as Web3 Points directly to users' wallets. Once received, every 1,000 Web3 Points earns one raffle entry, which can be redeemed via the campaign website for a chance to win exclusive prizes. This means any Telegram user can seamlessly create a Web3 Ton wallet on Bybit, and stand a chance to earn crypto tokens, such as MNT, PENGU, as well as NFTs through a raffle, simplifying their crypto journey.

Bybit Web3 Points serve as a dynamic reward system, enabling participation in lucky draws featuring tokens such as MNT and Pengu. Previous campaigns rewarded holders with exclusive NFTs, and future rewards are already in the pipeline. This airdrop is designed to seamlessly integrate the TON ecosystem with the Bybit Web3 ecosystem - users simply need a Bybit Wallet to earn and redeem their points.

To further support the transition from Web2 to Web3, Bybit has introduced the Bybit TG Mini Wallet , fully integrated with SpaceS. This new tool simplifies onboarding for newcomers and reinforces Bybit’s mission to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized platforms.

FarmX Airdrop Success and Enhanced Opportunities

Building on the success of earlier FarmX Airdrop campaigns - which distributed over $150,000 in rewards (including PinEye, Flock, ANIME, and USDT) to more than 80,000 participants - this latest campaign features an increased reward pool and broader participation. Participants can redeem their Web3 Points for lucky draw entries either through the dedicated landing page on Bybit Web3’s website or via the Discover section in the Bybit App. With a prize pool of 100,000 $MNT and 10,000,000 $PENGU, each draw could yield up to 100 MNT or 10,000 PENGU.

Bybit’s Vision for Web3 Gaming

“Our largest airdrop yet underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and enhanced utility for our community,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “By introducing Web3 Points - tokens with clear, tangible financial value - we are setting a new benchmark in rewards and engagement in the Web3 space.”

With the ongoing success of SpaceS and the expansion of its airdrop campaigns, Bybit is solidifying its leadership in Web3 gaming and rewards by delivering immersive experiences and strengthening its decentralized ecosystem.

More information about Bybit Web3 Points is available on the website.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 60 million users globally.

Exploring the possibilities of Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, users can visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

