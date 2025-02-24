SOLVE Tapped to Become Exclusive Pricing Transparency Provider for Entegra

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLVE, the premier provider of price transparency data for fixed income securities markets, has been selected by Entegra—an innovator in Trading as a Service (TaaS)—to revolutionize how Securitized Products are traded. By integrating SOLVE’s best-in-class data with Entegra’s cutting-edge proprietary models, the partnership is set to bring unprecedented clarity and efficiency to market participants.

Entegra, a revolutionary venture led by Daniel Ezra, former head of SP Trading at Credit Suisse, leverages decades of expertise and state-of-the-art analytics to reshape trading in Securitized Products. Entegra analysts will now be armed with data from SOLVE, enabling arrangers and underwriters to offer their banking clients a market-making service throughout the life cycle of their deals at no additional cost to the banking client. Entegra and SOLVE would work in tandem to seamlessly integrate into the arranger’s banking mandate offering.

“We’re excited to provide our data to Entegra and arm their traders with the real-time pricing information they need to stay ahead of the Securitized Products market,” said SOLVE co-founder and CEO Eugene Grinberg. “From the day we started our business, our goal has been to empower market participants to make confident, data-driven decisions by enhancing price transparency for both buy and sell side participants and working with Entegra allows us to continue serving that mission.”

Entegra’s traders will have direct access to SOLVE’s flagship SOLVE Quotes™, a platform that leverages Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning to deliver over 20 million daily quotes across more than 1,250,000 securities. This integration ensures that Entegra’s sophisticated models are supported by the most accurate and timely data available, empowering traders with deep insights into individual securities and broader market trends.

“At Entegra, technology meets human expertise. Our TaaS platform is built on the belief that the best trading decisions emerge from the synergy of advanced data analytics and experienced traders,” said Daniel Ezra, Entegra CEO. “With SOLVE’s unparalleled data quality, our systems and teams are better equipped to help our clients make credible and actionable markets as well as execute the right trades. When banks start competing on service, not price, everyone wins.”

About SOLVE

SOLVE is the leading market data platform provider for fixed-income securities, trusted by sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms worldwide. Founded in 2011, SOLVE leverages its AI-driven technology and deep industry expertise to offer unparalleled transparency into markets, reduce risk, and save hundreds of hours across front-office workflows. With the largest real-time datasets for Securitized Products, Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Convertible Bonds, CDS, and Private Credit, SOLVE empowers clients to transform the way they bring new securities to market, trade on secondary markets, and value highly illiquid securities. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the globe, SOLVE is the definitive source for market pricing in fixed-income markets. For more information, visit https://solvefixedincome.com.

