Monarch honored by Forbes as one of America’s most successful small companies

RENO, Nev., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI) has been named one of America’s most successful small companies by Forbes. Monarch, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada and Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, was ranked 79th on Forbes’ 2025 list. This marks the third time in four years Monarch has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top small-cap performers in the United States.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our team,” said John Farahi, Co-Chairman and CEO of Monarch. “We take great pride in providing our valued guests with luxury resort offerings and exceptional, award-winning service. Aggressive reinvestment in our properties has bolstered our market-leading positions and opportunity for long-term growth.”

Forbes used data from FactSet to screen 914 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to construct its list. The top 100 stocks were ranked based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years. Monarch, the only northern Nevada company to be recognized on the exclusive list, posted a 52-week return of 34% and revenue of $516 million in data presented by Forbes as of November 8, 2024.

To view Forbes’ full list of America’s most successful small companies for 2025, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at www.monarchcasino.com.

Monarch Black Hawk features 516 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space. The resort offers approximately 1,000 slot machines; 43 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. It also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine), banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool facility located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.

Atlantis features 817 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space. The casino features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. It also includes eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; retail outlet offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.

