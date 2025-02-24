BC Maritime Employers Association Collaborates with Local Indigenous Artist on Mural to Promote Reconciliation and Coastal Connections

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) is proud to present the installation of an Indigenous mural at the BCMEA Dispatch Centre in Vancouver – setting the sails for BCMEA and the maritime sector’s collective journey towards reconciliation and cultural recognition. The mural, designed by Musqueam artist Darryl Blyth, has transformed the space into a symbol of unity, promoting inclusivity, well-being, and cultural safety. With the collaborative support of the BCMEA, the International Longshore Warehouse Union Local 500, and local Indigenous community representatives, Blyth unveiled the outdoor artwork officially in accordance with traditional Musqueam ceremonial protocols.

“For generations, Indigenous Nations have been an important part of the maritime industry. The mural pays homage to this rich cultural heritage and serves as a reflection of our commitment to recognizing the role nations play—not just in our past, but in shaping our shared future” said Mike Leonard, President and CEO of BCMEA. “BCMEA worked in consultation with the host nations – Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nation – to create a remarkable physical landmark that represents the BCMEA and its members collective commitment to reconciliation.”

Darryl Blyth is a graphic designer, specializing in contemporary digital design and emerging as a traditional Coast Salish artist. Inspired to combine modern graphic design with traditional Coast Salish Art, the BCMEA’s mural project represented an exciting opportunity to pursue his passion.

“As a Musqueam artist, and a former painter in the Vancouver maritime industry, it is a great honour to have this mural commissioned by the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA),” said Darryl. “Oceans Together” is a mural of two orca whales swimming with a marine vessel in a neo-traditional Coast Salish style using ovoids, trigons, and crescents. At its core “Oceans Together” means the ocean is to share the world with everyone. The orca whales travel with their family representing our respect for nature and behind them is a marine vessel that represents our maritime industry which connects B.C. to the world. Together they evoke the ideas of unity, diversity, and sustainability that we value so much here. It is my hope that with this mural, the BCMEA can share these values with the community, pay respect to the land and tradition, and create a visual centerpiece for the public to enjoy and interpret with their own ideas and stories.”

About the Artist

As an Indigenous youth artist, graphic designer, and member of the Musqueam Indian Band, Darryl Blyth specializes in contemporary digital design for print media and is also emerging as a traditional Salish artist. Apart from his Indigenous roots, Darryl also has a personal and professional connection with the maritime industry. Both Darryl and his father were a Marine Technician and members of the Local 1 Marine Workers Union.

About the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) is a voluntary organization representing a majority of B.C.'s waterfront employers and by extension, over 9,400 people who work for them. Where ship meets shore, B.C. maritime employers are responsible for the safe movement of cargo and passengers through Canada's West Coast ports. Our role is to help optimize our members' operations by providing expertise in safety, training and recruitment, labour relations, collective bargaining, and human resources. Our members include ship owners and agents, stevedores, bulk, break-bulk, container, and cruise ship terminal operators working out of ports from Victoria to the Alaska border.

