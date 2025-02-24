Wah Fu Education Group Deeply Integrates DeepSeek: Driving AI-based Education Innovation and Establishing Long-term Growth Strategies

BEIJING, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, announced that it planned to fully access a domestic large language model - DeepSeek, and to officially enter a new era of strategic AI-based education transformation through by intelligently upgrading the curriculum system.

AI-driven Product Innovation: Optimization of Short-term Tactics

Answer questions accurately and intelligently to improve learning efficiency. Wah Fu has introduced DeepSeek into its self-taught online assisted learning programs to provide AI-based Q&A assistants for more than a thousand popular programs. With the aid of DeepSeek's powerful natural language processing capabilities and in combination with the knowledge base of the programs, the students can quickly get accurate answers when they have questions. Complex theoretical doubts can be cleared in time, thus helping students understand knowledge, improve their learning efficiency, and enhancing their learning continuity and enthusiasm.

Personalized learning support increases customer stickiness. Based on DeepSeek's comprehension, Wah Fu customizes exclusive learning plans based on the students' learning habits, mastery of knowledge and answering of questions. It pushes learning materials and exercises suitable for the students, teaching the students in accordance with their aptitudes. This cannot only improve the learning efficiency, but also significantly increase the customer stickiness, thereby enhancing market competitiveness of the products.

Building an AI-based Education Ecosystem: Long-term Strategic Layout

Perform technological integration and innovation to foster core competencies. Access to DeepSeek is just the beginning. Wah Fu will continuously invest resources in optimizing the knowledge base of programs and the cooperative mechanism of models, to improve the efficiency of data processing and knowledge matching.

Expand market businesses and develop new growth paths. Taking the upgrading of self-taught education as a breakthrough, Wah Fu continuously expands AI-empowered fields, constantly making adult education, vocational training, evaluation, examination, and resource construction more intelligent.

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Since its establishment in 1999, Wah Fu has been committed to providing diversified and customized education solutions for the development of students, institutions and universities. It keeps innovating in self-taught examination for higher academic degrees, information application in adult education, non-degree training and others. It has now become one of the most influential brands of distance education for adults in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; government regulations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

