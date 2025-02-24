Sight Sciences to Present Comprehensive Clinical Data on the OMNI® Surgical System at the 2025 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting

A Meta-Analysis of 22 Studies, and Data from the IRIS® Registry Highlighting Clinical Outcomes in Real-World Clinical Practice, Demonstrates Significant, Long-Term IOP Reduction and Medication Reduction with the OMNI® Surgical System

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) ("Sight Sciences" or the "Company"), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform eye care and improve patients' lives, today announced that multiple presentations on the OMNI® Surgical System ("OMNI") will be presented at the 2025 American Glaucoma Society ("AGS") Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. from February 26 to March 1. These presentations will showcase new data on the clinical effectiveness and safety of OMNI across diverse patient populations.

The data reinforces the safety and clinical effectiveness of OMNI in treating primary open-angle glaucoma in adult patients. Several of the presentations will feature data curated by Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD). The data stems from a partnership between Verana Health and the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), which is one of the largest specialty society clinical data registries in all of medicine and the first comprehensive eye disease clinical registry in the United States.

"This new data from the IRIS Registry provides valuable real-world insights into the performance of OMNI across diverse patient populations and disease severities," said Leon W. Herndon Jr., MD, Duke University. "For example, our study showed that MIGS, including OMNI, when combined with cataract surgery in Black patients, resulted in clinically and statistically significant reductions in IOP through 24 months as well as statistically significant reductions in medication through 36 months."

Results of a systematic literature review and meta-analysis of clinical, economic, and humanistic evidence of the OMNI Surgical System and its predecessors for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma ("OAG") will also be presented.

"Our review and analysis highlighted the accumulation of data demonstrating the favorable efficacy and safety profiles of OMNI and its predecessors over periods up to 36 months," said Sameh Mosaed, MD, Professor and Chief of Glaucoma Division at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute of the University of California, Irvine. "These results position OMNI as a beneficial long-term treatment option for patients with OAG."

"The breadth of clinical data presented at AGS highlights the long-term safety and effectiveness of OMNI in a wide range of glaucoma patients, including diverse patient populations as well as patients with different disease severities," said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "These new findings reflect our commitment to advancing glaucoma care and providing physicians with effective treatment options that ultimately benefit patients by reducing their dependence on medications and improving their quality of life."

Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry has amassed over 851 million patient encounters and 80 million unique de-identified patients from more than 30 electronic health records ("EHRs") and 15,000 ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals across the U.S.

OMNI enables an implant-free, ab interno minimally invasive glaucoma surgery ("MIGS") procedure intended to restore aqueous outflow of glaucomatous eyes by addressing the three areas of outflow resistance associated with glaucoma.

Presentations featuring OMNI data at AGS include:

Thursday, February 27, 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM EST: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Clinical, Economic, and Humanistic Evidence for the Canaloplasty/Trabeculotomy Surgical System (CTSS) in Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Presenting author: Sameh Mosaed, MD, UC Irvine

Location: Ambassador Room – This meta-analysis of 22 unique studies, including 2,379 eyes, concluded that OMNI and predecessor devices (CTSS) consistently reduced intraocular pressure ("IOP") and decreased the need for medication up to 36 months. The data also showed that both standalone and combined treatment effectively reduced IOP and medication use for up to 24 months.





Thursday, February 27, 5:11 PM – 5:19 PM EST: What's your sign? GEMINI Presenting author: Mona Kaleem, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Location: Regency Ballroom – We are pleased that AGS has recognized our prospective GEMINI study as a landmark trial in glaucoma. This presentation is part of the Surgery Day Section 5: AGS/ASCRS Symposium "From Sea to Shining Sea" - Landmark Trials in the MIGS Revolution





Friday, February 28, 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM EST: Standalone Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy Outcomes for Phakic and Pseudophakic Eyes: An American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS ® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) Analysis Presenting author: Mark Pyfer, MD, Northern Ophthalmic Associates

Location: Ambassador Room – This study demonstrated that OMNI provided clinically and statistically significant IOP reductions in both phakic and pseudophakic eyes, with an increase in medication-free patients at 36 months. Ab Interno Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Effectiveness in Black Patients: IRIS ® Registry Study Presenting author: Leon W. Herndon Jr., MD, Duke University

Location: Ambassador Room – This study showed that MIGS procedures, including OMNI, combined with cataract surgery in Black patients, resulted in significant reductions in IOP and medication use. 36-Month Outcomes from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS ® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight): Standalone Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Eyes with Mild, Moderate, and Severe Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG) Presenting author: Christine Funke, MD, Barnet Dulaney Perkin Eye Center

Location: Ambassador Room – This study demonstrated clinically and statistically significant IOP reductions across all glaucoma severity levels (mild, moderate, and severe) following standalone canaloplasty and trabeculotomy using the OMNI Surgical System.



Additionally, Sight Sciences will host a lunch symposium where leading experts will explore a pivotal question: Will You Wait or Act? The Crucial Choice in Combating Glaucoma with Interventional Treatment.

Date and Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM EST

Location: AGS Diamond Theater

Faculty: Ike Ahmed, MD; John A. Moran Eye Center, Salt Lake City, UT Reay H. Brown, MD; Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates, Atlanta, GA Christine M. Funke, MD; Barnet Dulaney Perkins, Phoenix, AZ Zarmeena Vendal, MD; Westlake Eye Specialists, Austin, TX



To register or explore other Sight Sciences events at AGS, visit www.sightsciences.com/ags.

For hands-on demos and more events and information, stop by booth #48 during exhibit hours.

