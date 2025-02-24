FARO Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Q4 revenue of $93.5 million, at the upper end of our guidance range
  • Q4 net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.05) per share; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, at the high end of guidance range
  • Significant improvement in cash flow, which results in positive Q4 and FY2024 cash flow from operations

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“We are proud to conclude the year with strong momentum, surpassing targets across all of our metrics in the fourth quarter and achieving a decade-high adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% along with our fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow,” said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Officer. “2024 was a milestone year for FARO, marking our first double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin since 2018 and the first time in over a decade to exceed 11% adjusted EBITDA margins for the full year, driving a $29.6 million year-over-year increase in operating cash flow. As we enter 2025, we are confident that our multi-phase strategy, focused on operational excellence, organic growth, and strategic investments, positions us for sustained market leadership and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

  • Total sales of $93.5 million, down 5% year over year
  • Gross margin of 56.7%, compared to 50.9% in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 57.4%, compared to 51.3% in the prior year period
  • Operating expenses of $48.4 million, compared to $48.9 million in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of $39.9 million, compared to $41.3 million in the prior year period
  • Net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.05) per share compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per share in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP net income of $9.5 million, or $0.50 per share compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.31 per share in the prior year period
  • EBITDA of $8.2 million, or 8.8% of total sales compared to $3.7 million, or 3.7% of total sales in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million, or 17.9% of total sales compared to $11.9 million, or 12.1% of total sales in the prior year period
  • Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments of $98.7 million, compared to $88.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Full Year 2024 Financial Summary

  • Total sales of $342.4 million, down 5% compared to the prior year period
  • Net loss of $9.1 million, or $(0.47) per share compared to net loss of $56.6 million, or $(2.99) per share in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP net income of $18.5 million, or $0.97 per share compared to non-GAAP net loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.52) per share in the prior year period

Outlook for the First Quarter 2025

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, FARO currently expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $77 to $85 million
  • Gross margin in the range of 54.5% - 56.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 55.0% - 56.5%
  • Operating expenses in the range of $45.0 - $47.0 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $38.5 - $40.5 million
  • Net loss per share in the range of ($0.36) - ($0.16). Non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.30

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 579-2543 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1789 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense and fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

In our fourth quarter reporting, we have included non-GAAP total sales on a constant currency basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company’s operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company’s financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the first quarter of 2024, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO’s products, FARO’s product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring and integration plans and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring and integration plans and other strategic initiatives, and FARO’s growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as “is,” “will” and similar expressions or discussions of FARO’s plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • the Company’s ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;
  • the Company’s inability to successfully execute its strategic plan and our 2024 Restructuring Plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges including existing leasehold improvements and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;
  • the effect of any changes in our executive management team and the loss of any of our executive officers or other key personnel, which may be impacted by factors such as our inability to competitively address inflationary pressures on employee compensation and flexibility in employee work arrangements, including the impact of our 2025 "return to office" policy;
  • the outcome of any litigation to which the Company is or may become a party;
  • loss of future government sales;
  • potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;
  • development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;
  • the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;
  • declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;
  • the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;
  • assumptions regarding the Company’s financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;
  • the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and
  • other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share data)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Sales       
Product$73,885  $78,818  $260,194  $278,572 
Service 19,650   20,022   82,233   80,259 
Total sales 93,535   98,840   342,427   358,831 
Cost of sales       
Product 30,077   37,781   112,894   150,472 
Service 10,377   10,773   42,380   43,360 
Total cost of sales 40,454   48,554   155,274   193,832 
Gross profit 53,081   50,286   187,153   164,999 
Operating expenses       
Selling, general and administrative 34,360   39,429   140,584   157,336 
Research and development 11,428   9,238   40,056   41,806 
Restructuring costs 2,568   263   3,184   15,393 
Total operating expenses 48,356   48,930   183,824   214,535 
Income (loss) from operations 4,725   1,356   3,329   (49,536)
Other (income) expense       
Interest expense (income) 936   819   3,551   3,348 
Other (income) expense, net 555   1,303   712   1,178 
Loss before income tax 3,234   (766)  (934)  (54,062)
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,220   (2,354)  8,132   2,515 
Net loss (income)$(986) $1,588  $(9,066) $(56,577)
Net loss (income) per share - Basic$(0.05) $0.08  $(0.47) $(2.99)
Net loss (income) per share - Diluted$(0.05) $0.08  $(0.47) $(2.99)
Weighted average shares - Basic 18,938,561   18,961,632   19,151,551   18,917,778 
Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,938,561   21,086,277   19,151,551   18,917,778 


 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(in thousands, except share and per share data)December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$88,703  $76,787 
Short-term investments 9,999   19,496 
Accounts receivable, net 87,022   92,028 
Inventories, net 32,121   34,529 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,326   38,768 
Total current assets 248,171   261,608 
Non-current assets:   
Property, plant and equipment, net 18,767   21,181 
Operating lease right-of-use asset 15,880   12,231 
Goodwill 106,555   109,534 
Intangible assets, net 44,133   47,891 
Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 22,760   23,147 
Deferred income tax assets, net 23,005   25,027 
Other long-term assets 3,734   4,073 
Total assets$483,005  $504,692 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$27,336  $27,404 
Accrued liabilities 27,735   29,930 
Income taxes payable 6,736   5,699 
Current portion of unearned service revenues 41,590   40,555 
Customer deposits 4,989   4,251 
Lease liability 4,474   5,434 
Total current liabilities 112,860   113,273 
Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes 70,267   72,760 
Unearned service revenues - less current portion 19,886   20,256 
Lease liability - less current portion 14,056   10,837 
Deferred income tax liabilities 14,809   13,308 
Income taxes payable - less current portion 1,485   5,629 
Other long-term liabilities 32   23 
Total liabilities 233,395   236,086 
Commitments and contingencies   
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,916,723 and 20,343,359 issued; 18,954,956 and 18,968,798 outstanding, respectively 20   20 
Additional paid-in capital 358,133   346,277 
Accumulated deficit (18,855)  (9,789)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,019)  (37,247)
Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,961,767 and 1,376,220 shares held, respectively (40,669)  (30,655)
Total shareholders’ equity 249,610   268,606 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$483,005  $504,692 


 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023 
Cash flows from:   
Operating activities:   
Net loss$(9,066) $(56,577)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 15,737   15,377 
Stock-based compensation 11,689   17,833 
Inventory write-downs    9,340 
Asset impairment charges    5,707 
Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries 957   1,030 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 507   450 
Loss on disposal of assets 1,548   274 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,118   2,361 
Deferred income tax (benefit) and other non-cash charges 4,926   (26)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:   
(Increase) decrease in:   
Accounts receivable, net (975)  (50)
Inventories (2,773)  736 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,988   3,387 
(Decrease) increase in:   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (259)  4,421 
Income taxes payable (2,931)  (3,808)
Customer deposits 1,044   (2,533)
Unearned service revenues 3,344   2,786 
Other liabilities (1,225)  367 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,629   1,075 
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (5,842)  (6,817)
Purchases of short-term investments (9,999)  (19,496)
Maturities of short-term investments 20,009    
Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (7,358)  (7,177)
Net cash used in investing activities (3,190)  (33,490)
Financing activities:   
Payments on capital leases (155)  (154)
Repurchases of common stock (10,014)   
Cash settlement of equity awards    217 
Proceeds from issuance of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028, net of discount, issuance cost and accrued interest    72,310 
Repayment of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028 (2,685)   
Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition    (1,098)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,854)  71,275 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,669)  115 
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,916   38,975 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 76,787   37,812 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$88,703  $76,787 


 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Gross profit, as reported$53,081  $50,286  $187,153  $164,999 
Stock-based compensation (1) 383   364   1,468   1,335 
Restructuring and other costs(2) 262   51   270   1,377 
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 645   415   1,738   2,712 
Non-GAAP gross profit$53,726  $50,701  $188,891  $167,711 
Gross margin, as reported 56.7%  50.9%  54.7%  46.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin 57.4%  51.3%  55.2%  46.7%
        
Selling, general and administrative, as reported$34,360  $39,429  $140,584  $157,336 
Stock-based compensation (1) (2,347)  (4,488)  (8,343)  (14,198)
Restructuring and other costs (2)    (1,067)  (3,453)  (2,273)
Purchase accounting intangible amortization (388)  (634)  (1,555)  (2,658)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative$31,625  $33,240  $127,233  $138,207 
        
Research and development, as reported$11,428  $9,238  $40,056  $41,806 
Stock-based compensation (1) (488)  (705)  (1,878)  (2,300)
Restructuring and other costs (2) (1,948)     (1,948)   
Purchase accounting intangible amortization (688)  (475)  (2,777)  (2,016)
Non-GAAP research and development$8,304  $8,058  $33,453  $37,490 
        
Operating expenses, as reported$48,356  $48,930  $183,824  $214,535 
Stock-based compensation (1) (2,835)  (5,194)  (10,221)  (16,498)
Restructuring and other costs (2) (4,516)  (1,329)  (8,585)  (17,666)
Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,076)  (1,109)  (4,332)  (4,674)
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (8,427)  (7,632)  (23,138)  (38,838)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$39,929  $41,298  $160,686  $175,697 
        
Income (loss) from operations, as reported$4,725  $1,356  $3,329  $(49,536)
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 645   415   1,738   2,712 
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 8,427   7,632   23,138   38,838 
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations$13,797  $9,403  $28,205  $(7,986)
        
Net (loss) income, as reported$(986) $1,588  $(9,066) $(56,577)
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 645   415   1,738   2,712 
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 8,427   7,632   23,138   38,838 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,824)  (2,056)  (5,356)  (10,852)
Other tax adjustments (4) 3,209   (1,738)  8,070   15,962 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$9,471  $5,841  $18,524  $(9,917)
        
Net (loss) income per share - Diluted, as reported$(0.05) $0.08  $(0.47) $(2.99)
Stock-based compensation (1) 0.17   0.28   0.61   0.94 
Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.25   0.07   0.46   1.01 
Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value adjustments 0.06   0.06   0.23   0.25 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (0.10)  (0.10)  (0.28)  (0.57)
Other tax adjustments (3) 0.17   (0.08)  0.42   0.84 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted$0.50  $0.31  $0.97  $(0.52)

(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the “Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. Substantially all of our planned activities under the Restructuring Plan and the Integration Plan are complete. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the “2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

(3) The Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate to Non-GAAP adjustments, including Stock-based compensation, Restructuring and other costs, non-recurring Inventory reserve charges, and Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value adjustments. In addition, when estimating our Non-GAAP income tax rate, we exclude the impact of items that impact our reported income tax rate that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating results, including the impact of valuation allowances we are currently recording in certain jurisdictions and certain discrete items such as adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves, as these items are difficult to predict and can impact our effective income tax rate. Specifically, Other tax adjustments during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were comprised of $2.4 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments, $1.7 million related to equity based compensation book to tax differences, and $4.0 million related to the impact of Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and the effect of deferred adjustments, Global intangible low-taxed income ("GILTI") and Prepaid tax on intercompany profit. In 2023, Other tax adjustments during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were comprised of $9.2 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments, $2.1 million related to equity based compensation book to tax differences, and $4.7 million related to the impact of Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and the effect of deferred adjustments, Global intangible low-taxed income ("GILTI") and Prepaid tax on intercompany profit.

 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net (loss) income$(986) $1,588  $(9,066) $(56,577)
Interest expense, net 936   819   3,551   3,348 
Income tax expense (benefit) 4,220   (2,354)  8,132   2,515 
Depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments 4,028   3,649   15,737   15,377 
EBITDA 8,198   3,702   18,354   (35,337)
Other expense, net 555   1,303   712   1,178 
Stock-based compensation 3,218   5,557   11,689   17,833 
Restructuring and other costs (1) 4,778   1,380   8,855   19,043 
Adjusted EBITDA$16,749  $11,942  $39,610  $2,717 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 17.9%  12.1%  11.6%  0.8%

(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the “Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the “Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. Substantially all of our planned activities under the Restructuring Plan and the Integration Plan are complete. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the “2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY SALES MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
 
 For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Total sales to external customers as reported       
Americas (1)$40,563  $42,535  $158,311  $167,269 
EMEA (1) 32,922   33,657   108,418   108,298 
APAC (1) 20,050   22,648   75,698   83,264 
 $93,535  $98,840  $342,427  $358,831 
        
 For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)       
Americas (1)$41,425  $42,678  $159,990  $167,889 
EMEA (1) 34,122   34,490   110,938   109,746 
APAC (1) 20,869   23,088   78,119   83,448 
 $96,416  $100,256  $349,047  $361,083 

(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

 For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Hardware$62,297  $66,640  $215,265  $234,124 
Software 11,588   12,178   44,929   44,448 
Service 19,650   20,022   82,233   80,259 
Total Sales$93,535  $98,840  $342,427  $358,831 
        
Hardware as a percentage of total sales 66.6%  67.4%  62.9%  65.2%
Software as a percentage of total sales 12.4%  12.3%  13.1%  12.4%
Service as a percentage of total sales 21.0%  20.3%  24.0%  22.4%
        
Total Recurring Revenue (3)$17,077  $17,360  $68,364  $67,497 
Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 18.3%  17.6%  20.0%  18.8%

(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities$17,274  $18,655  $30,629  $1,075 
Purchases of property and equipment (2,283)  (1,801)  (5,842)  (6,817)
Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (2,536)  (2,106)  (7,358)  (7,177)
Free Cash Flow 12,455   14,748   17,429   (12,919)
Restructuring and other cash payments (1) 3,764   2,665   6,864   14,380 
Adjusted Free Cash Flow$16,219  $17,413  $24,293  $1,461 

(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the “Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other cash payments primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

 
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP
 
 Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025
 Low High
GAAP gross margin54.5% 56.0%
Stock-based compensation0.5% 0.5%
Non-GAAP gross margin55.0% 56.5%


 Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025
(in thousands)Low High
GAAP operating expenses$45,000 $47,000
Stock-based compensation(3,300) (3,300)
Purchase accounting intangible amortization(1,200) (1,200)
Restructuring and other costs(2,000) (2,000)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$38,500 $40,500


 Fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025
 Low High
GAAP diluted loss per share range$(0.36) $(0.16)
Stock-based compensation0.19 0.19
Purchase accounting intangible amortization0.06 0.06
Restructuring and other costs0.11 0.11
Non-GAAP tax adjustments0.10 0.10
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share$0.10 $0.30