Clover Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”), today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

CFO, Peter Kuipers, will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Value-Based Healthcare Summit on Monday, March 10, 2025.

CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present at the 2025 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ .

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

