Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange, an HCI Group Sponsored Insurer, Assumes Just Under 14,000 Policies from Citizens, Representing Approximately $35 Million in Premium

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, announced today that Tailrow Insurance Exchange, an HCI-sponsored reciprocal insurer with plans to write personal residential policies, has successfully assumed just under 14,000 policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s state-backed insurance company. The policies assumed represent approximately $35 million of in-force premium.

“We are excited to complete this assumption and officially commence operations at Tailrow. The technology we’ve built and our management expertise enabled us to identify attractive policies at Citizens for assumption and achieve a high adoption rate by policyholders,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Tailrow was approved for 20,000 policies, made approximately 18,000 offers and assumed just under 14,000 policies – a 76% acceptance rate. The assumption of policies is effective as of February 18, 2025.

A “reciprocal insurer” is an unincorporated aggregation of at least 25 policyholders operating through an attorney in fact to provide insurance among themselves. A reciprocal insurer is essentially owned by its policyholders, but its operations such as underwriting, claims and management services are provided by an attorney in fact for a predetermined management fee.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com

