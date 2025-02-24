Harvard Bioscience to Showcase Latest Solutions for Preclinical and Organoid Applications at Society of Toxicology Meeting

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest product innovations at the Society of Toxicology (SOT) conference from March 17-20, 2025, in Orlando. Building upon its comprehensive product portfolio, these latest developments open promising new avenues for progressing preclinical research and organoid-based therapeutic development.

Expansion of SoHo™ Implantable Real-Time Telemetry Platform

The SoHo telemetry solution enables researchers to collect, manage, analyze and report findings from multiple concurrent small animal models in both shared housing and extended range environments. The Company will unveil its newly launched SoHo biopotential monitoring devices used in many study types including neurotoxicity and cardiovascular toxicology studies.

The SoHo telemetry platform integrates with the Company’s GLP-compliant Ponemah data management platform which automates data collection, analysis, and reporting, to reduce manual effort and improve consistency in results. The system supports the customer’s business needs by reducing operating costs and test cycle times, enabling increased testing throughput and possibilities for emerging AI-based analysis of preclinical datasets. For more information visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/implantable-telemetry/soho-telemetry-system/.

Company to Present on VivaMARS™ Activity Monitoring System

Powered by Ponemah, the VivaMARS system delivers a comprehensive, GLP-compliant platform for precise, real-time behavioral analysis. This integrated solution addresses the demands of CROs and pharmaceutical companies to reduce cycle times and increase revenue streams, especially with neuropharmacology and neurotoxicology applications.

On March 20th the Company will be presenting a poster prepared in cooperation with a leading CRO, the first adopter of the VivaMARS technology. To learn more about the VivaMARS system, visit the DSI website at https://www.datasci.com/products/behavior/vivamars-mobile-activity-rack-system/.

Multi Channel Systems Mesh MEA™ Organoid Platform

The Company will also be highlighting its innovative Mesh Microelectrode Array (MEA) platform, specifically engineered for organoid applications. Building upon its established expertise in in vitro MEA technology, this groundbreaking Mesh MEA™ system enables scientists to obtain detailed, real-time electrophysiological readings from within living organoids. This advanced platform has been purposefully developed to support the growing demand of organoid usage across research and discovery, as well as safety pharmacology and toxicology studies. Learn more about Mesh MEA and organoid research capabilities at https://www.harvardbioscience.com/applications/organoid-research/.

Solutions for New Therapy Development

Jim Green, Harvard Bioscience Chairman and CEO, said, "We are excited to showcase our latest technological breakthroughs at this year's SOT meeting. These innovations advance the science while lowering costs and reducing time to market for biopharma’s new generations of drugs and therapies.” Green continued, “We are pleased to see the rapidly growing adoption of the Mesh MEA technology for longitudinal organoid applications, including the NIH’s decision this month to adopt and initiate advanced neuro organoid research utilizing our system.”

Booth at Society of Toxicology

The Company will be exhibiting a range of solutions at Society of Toxicology booth #1411, at the Orange County Convention Center (Orlando, FL). Representatives will be present during exhibit hours from Monday, March 17, 2025, through Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.harvardbioscience.com.

Inquiries:

Customers

Sales@datasci.com

Investors and Media Contact: