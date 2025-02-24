Apollo Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on June 6, 2025, at 9:30 am ET. The record date for the meeting is April 14, 2025. Information on the virtual meeting will be included in the 2025 proxy statement.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

