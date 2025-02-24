Mattel Receives 2025 Helen Keller Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is pleased to announce that Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, will receive the prestigious Helen Keller Achievement Award, which AFB will present to Krista Berger the Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel during a special evening ceremony on April 24 in midtown Manhattan. Mattel is recognized for their global impact on the inclusion of people who are blind or have low vision following the release of its Blind Barbie doll in 2024.

“For over 80 years, Mattel has stood as a leader in the social development of youth, harnessing the dreams and imagination of children everywhere through the joy of play,” said Eric Bridges, AFB president and CEO. “With the introduction of their Fashionista line of Barbie dolls, they have not only nurtured positive perceptions of people with disabilities, but they have also empowered millions of children across the globe who now carry a sense of pride into their classroom and on the playground.”

First introduced in 2009, the Barbie Fashionista line offers kids a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions to tell more stories. The Barbie Fashionistas series includes a Barbie doll with Hearing Aids, Vitiligo, dolls in wheelchairs, a doll without hair, and a Barbie with a Prosthetic Limb, among others that allow more children to be represented in Barbie and play out the world they experience around them.

In July 2024, AFB partnered with Barbie to launch Blind Barbie Fashionista. AFB was honored to serve as an advisor on the project and witnessed firsthand the doll's enormous success worldwide. Mattel’s commitment to inclusion went above and beyond the physical design of the doll, working behind the scenes to ensure that physical packaging and digital marketing content were completely accessible to blind and low-vision consumers. Their marketing even included audio description for their popular online animated series Doll Island, which featured Blind Barbie and was voiced by a young female voice actor who is blind in real life.

“We know that Barbie is so much more than a doll and that when a child picks up Barbie, it becomes a catalyst for acceptance and the opportunity to imagine their limitless possibilities,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. “It is an honor for Mattel to receive the Helen Keller Achievement Award, recognizing our continued effort to foster global belonging and inclusivity in the toy aisle and beyond.”

Since 1994, the Helen Keller Achievement Award has recognized the finest thought leaders, change-makers, and performing artists committed to carrying on Keller's mission to create a world of full and equal inclusion for people with disabilities. For over 40 years, Helen Keller was AFB's leading ambassador, inspiring millions worldwide as she demonstrated all that can be accomplished through determination and perseverance.

AFB continues to honor Keller's legacy by recognizing exceptional individuals and organizations from industry, education, and the arts who have distinguished themselves in pursuit of expanding possibilities for those who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision. Past honorees include institutions such as the Walt Disney Co., Google, Apple, and Netflix, and individual honorees such as filmmaker Shawn Levy, tech leader and entrepreneur Bernard Newcomb, Chef Christine Ha, and performing artists Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. AFB congratulates Mattel on joining this outstanding list of leaders carrying on Keller’s legacy for future generations.

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at www.afb.org.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.