Dadachain Unveils Vision on February 20 with Whitepaper Release, Full Platform Launch on March 17

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dadachain, a blockchain platform focused on Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, is set to release its official whitepaper on February 20, outlining its vision, technology, and roadmap. The platform is scheduled for official launch on March 17, 2025, with its first RWA issuance featuring Starnex, a South Korean defense company.





Bridging the Gap: Tokenization of Pre-IPO Companies

Dadachain aims to provide a tokenization framework for Pre-IPO and CSE IPO-ready private companies, offering an alternative way to access liquidity and diversify investment opportunities. Traditionally, early-stage investments are primarily accessible to institutional investors. Dadachain seeks to broaden access to growth-stage companies through:

Potential Exposure to Growth-Stage Companies: Providing access to companies before they go public.

Tokenized Asset Evolution: Digital assets reflecting companies' development toward potential IPOs on CSE or NASDAQ.

Expanded Market Participation: Enabling a wider range of participants to engage with private equity investments.

Strategic Support from Columbia Capital

A key partner in Dadachain's ecosystem, Columbia Capital provides IPO consultancy services to help companies navigate the public listing process on the CSE. Their support includes:

IPO Strategy & Compliance Guidance

Market Positioning & Investor Outreach

Regulatory Filing & Post-IPO Support

"By integrating tokenization with expert IPO consultancy, Dadachain and Columbia Capital aim to support high-growth companies in their development," said Gabriel Lee, CMO of Dadachain.

Ondo Finance vs. Dadachain: A Different Approach to RWA

Ondo Finance tokenizes existing NASDAQ-listed stocks, offering digital access to established assets. Dadachain, in contrast, focuses on early-stage companies, allowing investors to engage with businesses before their public listing. "Our platform is designed to support companies in their growth journey by leveraging tokenization," said Gabriel Lee.

First RWA Issuance: Starnex Takes the Lead

Dadachain's first tokenized asset will be Starnex, a South Korean defense company. "We are excited to be the first company utilizing Dadachain's tokenization framework," said Sangrae Park, CEO of Starnex. "This collaboration offers an opportunity to explore new funding avenues and expand our business through digital finance solutions."

Future Plans: Additional RWA Issuances to Follow

Dadachain plans to announce further RWA issuances for CSE IPO-ready companies. Updates will be shared via the official website and social media channels.

Join the Future of Digital Finance: Dadachain's platform launch on March 17 marks an expansion of blockchain applications in asset tokenization.

For Media Inquiries

Brand: Dadachain

Contact: Media team

Email: ask@dadachain.xyz

Website: https://www.dadachain.xyz