AMC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AMC Networks Inc. on Behalf of AMC Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMCX) on behalf of AMC stockholders.

On February 14, 2025, AMC issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Among other items, for the quarter, AMC reported a net loss of $284.5 million, or $6.38 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2023. AMC also reported a year-over-year decline in free cash flow for the quarter, to $37.6 million from $66 million, and a significant increase in operating loss, to $254.2 million from $11 million. AMC also recorded more than $345 million in impairment and restructuring charges for the quarter. On this news, the price of AMC shares declined by $1.05 per share, from $9.84 per share on February 13, 2025, to close at $8.79 on February 14, 2025.

