BROADSTREET GLOBAL FUND ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Broadstreet Global Fund on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Fund Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is currently investigating the Broadstreet Global Fund’s (“BSG Fund”) allegedly fraudulent investment offerings following the securities fraud action filed on January 29, 2025, by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) against BSG Fund’s principles and/or advisors. Investors in Broad Street Global or the BSG Fund are encouraged to contact the firm regarding potential compensation for their investments.

The BSG Fund's principals and/or advisors, David J. Feingold, Joseph B. Baldassarra, and Steven S. Baldassarra, and certain affiliated entities are being accused by the SEC of operating a massive, multi-year investment fraud that raised more than $1 billion from over a thousand investors.

The SEC accuses the defendants of misleading BSG Fund's investors with false claims of inflated profits, commingling investor funds, managing BSG Fund "in a way that was inconsistent with what they told investors," and improperly diverting "nearly all investor funds" to accounts and assets owned and controlled by various defendants, including about "$170 million to the Baldassarras and to entities under the control of Feingold or the Baldassarras."

