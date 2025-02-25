EVERUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Everus Construction Group, Inc. on Behalf of Everus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Everus Construction Group, Inc. (“Everus” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ECG) on behalf of Everus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Everus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2025, Everus released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results and revealed that “backlog conversion may be extended relative to [the] historical pattern over the coming quarters” as its average project size is getting “larger, more complex and longer.”

On this news, Everus’s stock price fell $18.88, or 27.6%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $49.54 on February 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

