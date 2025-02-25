LION ELECTRIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Lion Electric Company on Behalf of Lion Electric Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Lion Electric Company (“Lion Electric” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: LEVGQ) on behalf of Lion Electric stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lion Electric has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lion Electric is the subject of a report published by the Kennebec Journal on February 17, 2025, titled: “EPA visits Winthrop schools as part of electric bus investigation.” According to the article, “Federal agents visited Winthrop schools in late January as part of an investigation into Lion Electric Co.’s electric buses, interim Superintendent Becky Foley told the school board earlier this month.” The superintendent told the school board that, “I met with an EPA special agent last week to see if there was any fraud committed by Lion. I think whatever resolution may occur will take some time, and I will keep the board posted.”

