VOYAGER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Voyager Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VYGR) on behalf of Voyager stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Voyager has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2025, Voyager issued a press release "announc[ing] it has decided to assess alternate payloads related to its gene therapy program for superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)", stating that "[e]merging preclinical data indicate the siRNA payload component of VY9323 does not meet our high standards due to what appears to be an off-target effect resulting in a narrowed therapeutic window." Voyager further stated that it "no longer anticipates filing an investigational new drug (IND) application for VY9323 in mid-2025."

On this new, Voyager's stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 20.86%, to close at $4.21 per share on February 11, 2025.

