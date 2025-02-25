Nomura Strategic Ventures makes an investment in Nada

Dallas, TX, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nada, a leading fintech platform pioneering home equity investment products for homeowners and investors, today announced that Nomura Strategic Ventures, LLC (NSV) has provided financing through its venture debt fund, NSV Fund 1, to support Nada’s continued growth and innovation. The investment will accelerate Nada’s expansion as an institutional-grade home equity agreement (HEA) originator and fuel the development of Homeshares, its investment platform providing individuals access to the home equity asset class.

This transaction provides Nada with flexible, non-dilutive capital and strengthens its engagement with Nomura to explore additional partnerships regarding HEA financing and capital markets strategies.

“We invest capital and also support the business-development objectives of startups,” said Neeraj Hora, CEO of NSV. “We look forward to collaborating with Nada to explore future partnership opportunities around their home equity agreement asset."

“In 2024, we experienced significant growth in our partner network and among homeowners embracing this exciting new asset class—home equity agreements. With the added support and partnership from Nomura, we are well-positioned to further accelerate our expansion.” said Tore Steen, CEO of Nada.

Nada is the first SEC-qualified issuer, providing individual investors access to the emerging home equity agreement (HEA) asset class. Through its Homeshares platform, Nada has introduced multiple investment products centered on HEAs, including the newly launched U.S. Home Equity Fund I, which offers investors a diversified portfolio of HEAs across the U.S. with an institutional-grade securitization exit strategy.

With its in-house originations team, Nada has enabled homeowners across 14 states to unlock home equity without taking on debt. As its capital stack expands, Nada has scaled HEA origination volume to over $10M per month and is well-positioned for continued growth as a market leader in the HEA space.

About Nada (https://www.nada.co/)

Nada is a fintech platform that offers innovative home equity investment solutions, allowing homeowners to access their home equity without taking on debt. Through its Homeshares investment platform, Nada provides investors with access to diversified residential real estate markets through fractional investments in home equity, supported by institutional-grade financial structures.

About Nomura (https://www.nomura.com/)

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com

About NSV

NSV is a subsidiary of Nomura Holding America Inc. and manages Nomura Strategic Ventures Fund 1 (NSV Fund 1) as well as the investment activities of the Nomura Group's Financial Innovation office in the United States.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements describing future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Changes in product offerings, regulatory plans, and business strategies are potential factors influencing such differences.

