Inbank unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2024

In 2024, Inbank exhibited strong growth in total net income and net profit, and completed a landmark significant risk transaction (SRT) with the European Investment Bank Group (EIB). 

  • In 2024, total net income reached 75.5 million euros, increasing by 26% year-on-year, driven by expanding margins and growing portfolio volumes across both the Baltics and CEE regions.
  • The consolidated net profit for the year amounted to 12.2 million euros, growing 20% year-on-year and return on equity (ROE) was 9%. These results were impacted by one-off items, including a 2.46 million euro cost from closing Inbank’s credit card business, 1.34 million euros in capitalised growth advisory and capital raising fees, and extraordinary profit of 0.66 million euros from the sale of stake in financial technology start-up Paywerk. Excluding all these one-off items, Inbank's normalised net profit for the year grew by 51% year-on-year to 15.4 million euros, resulting in a normalised ROE of 11.3%.  
  • The loan and rental portfolio reached 1.15 billion euros increasing 11% year-on-year, while the deposit portfolio grew by 8% to 1.17 billion euros. At the end of 2024, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.44 billion euros growing 9% year-on-year.
  • In 2024, Inbank reached a record sales volume of 715 million euros and the company's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew by 4%. 
  • In 2024, Inbank’s car finance portfolio became the largest product segment growing by 43% to 350 million euros. In terms of GMV the merchant solutions remain Inbank’s largest sales engine, delivering 255 million euros of new volume. Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) nearly tripled its sales year-on-year to 45 million euros, becoming a mainstream product among Baltic online merchants and PSPs.
  • In 2024 Inbank increased the Effective Interest Rate (EIR) on the portfolio from 10.80% in 2023 to 11.28% in 2024. During the year, Inbank’s funding cost slightly decreased to 4.40% compared to 4.46% a year earlier. As a result, total income margin reached 5.37%, a 23 basis point improvement from 2023.
  • Despite high inflation and a higher interest rate burden for customers over the last couple of years, Inbank’s credit quality has remained stable. The impairment losses to the average credit portfolio increased slightly to 1.65%, which is mostly related to changes in the company's provisioning methodology.
  • By the end of 2024, Inbank had 872,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active retail partners. 

Results for Q4 2024

  • In Q4 2024, total net income reached a record 20.7 million euros increasing by 28% year-on-year. 
  • The net profit for Q4 declined to 1.4 million euros, which is lower 50% year-on-year, impacted by extraordinary expenses due to closure of credit card business and write-off of advisory fees. The quarterly ROE was 3.7%. However, normalized net profit, excluding one-off items, reached 4.4 million euros, demonstrating a 59% year-on-year growth. The quarterly normalized ROE was 11.9%.
  • The GMV for Q4 reached 191 million euros, marking a 14% increase year-on-year. Quarterly sales growth was primarily driven by the car finance segment, which reached 58.1 million euros, marking a 46% year-on-year increase. Rental services, led by full-service car rentals, also showed strong growth, rising 36% to a quarterly GMV of 21.1 million euros. Merchant solutions remained Inbank’s largest sales segment, with a GMV of 64.2 million euros, although declining 10% year-on-year. 
  • As a result of consistent repricing efforts, Inbank’s loan portfolio EIR reached to 11.63%, compared to 10.83% a year ago. Also, as interest rates declined throughout the year, Inbank’s Q4 funding cost decreased to 4.28% from 4.58% a year ago. Over the year, the company's margins improved by 70 basis points, with net interest margin rising to 5.77% and the total income margin, which includes rental business, reached 5.63%.  
  • In Q4, Inbank’s impairment losses stood at 2.01%, primarily influenced by slight adjustments in impairment loss modeling methodology during Q3 and Q4. Despite these changes, the underlying portfolio quality remains stable, with no significant changes in the distribution of overdue days compared to previous periods. 

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“Inbank closed 2024 with a record revenue and sales result. Our GMV for the fourth quarter ended on a strong note, reaching an all-time sales record of 191 million euros, marking a 14% increase year-on-year. We also achieved a record quarterly total income of 20.7 million euros, up 28% from the same period last year. 

For the full year Inbank recorded a net profit of 12.2 million euros in 2024, which is 20% higher than a year earlier. These results include several one-off events which impacted our annual profit significantly. During the year we focused on improving margins and streamlined our product portfolio by exiting credit card business. Without one-off events Inbank profit increased by 51% to 15.4 million euros. 

In November, Inbank signed a synthetic securitization transaction with the European Investment Bank Group (EIB). The 147 million euro deal was backed by Inbank’s solar panel loans to private individuals in Poland, marking the first transaction of its kind in the Polish market. This initiative provided Inbank with 11 million euros in CET1 capital relief at the time of execution. Combined with the equity rise in August, Inbank has significantly strengthened its capital base to support future growth.

As a result of the work done during 2024, Inbank business is more focused, our organization is better aligned and our capital base is stronger entering 2025. In anticipation of a more favorable interest rate environment, and growing consumer confidence in our key markets, we remain committed to driving growth and improving our financial performance in coming years.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2024 and for Q4

Total assets EUR 1.44 billion 
Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.15 billion 
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.17 billion 
Total equity EUR 148 million
Net profit EUR 1.4 million
Return on equity 3.7%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

 Q4 2024Q4 202312 months 202412 months 2023
Interest income calculated using effective interest method32,49527,249121,44198,723
Interest expense-13,662-12,841-53,949-45,331
Net interest income18,83314,40867,49253,392
     
Fee and commission income51114366473
Fee and commission expenses-1,053-1,137-4,690-4,199
Net fee and commission income/expenses-1,002-1,023-4,324-3,726
     
Rental income9,0046,86932,43523,905
Sale of assets previously rented to customers3,7353,57115,84914,155
Other operating income-76222042769
Cost of rental services-5,729-4,808-21,107-15,896
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers-3,558-3,303-15,243-12,556
Net rental income/expenses2,6902,54911,97610,377
     
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value186-909-14
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses-17341365128
Net gain/losses from financial items169251374114
     
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses20,69016,18575,51860,157
     
Personnel expenses-5,260-4,476-19,986-16,628
Marketing expenses-885-848-3,071-3,266
Administrative expenses-5,263-2,960-14,547-11,033
Depreciations, amortization-2,807-1,406-8,513-6,007
Total operating expenses-14,215-9,690-46,117-36,934
     
Share of profit from associates0-72663250
Impairment losses on loans and receivables-5,197-3,235-16,355-13,203
Profit before income tax1,2783,18813,70910,270
     
Income tax100-412-1,497-68
Profit for the period1,3782,77612,21210,202
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Currency translation differences-16-403-288-415
Total comprehensive income for the period1,3622,37311,9249,787


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

 12/31/2412/31/23
Assets  
Cash and cash equivalents153,191172,921
Mandatory reserves at central banks25,15621,020
Investments in debt securities46,72433,581
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss2779
Loans and receivables1,041,542942,056
Investments in associates0141
Other financial assets4,5695,268
Tangible fixed assets98,06975,206
Right of use assets20,55126,716
Intangible assets31,56030,906
Other assets9,7188,185
Deferred tax assets4,7074,505
Total assets1,435,8141,320,584
   
Liabilities  
Customer deposits1,171,3591,081,566
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss50350
Other financial liabilities59,13560,927
Current tax liability62311
Deferred tax liability533204
Other liabilities4,6203,691
Subordinated debt securities52,04649,745
Total liabilities1,288,2581,196,494
   
Equity  
Share capital1,1521,086
Share premium54,84943,563
Statutory reserve109103
Other reserves1,3291,543
Retained earnings90,11777,795
Total equity147,556124,090
   
Total liabilities and equity1,435,8141,320,584


Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
styv.solovjov@inbank.ee

