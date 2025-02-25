MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Consultation Process at Expomobilia in Effretikon Concluded

MCH Group: Consultation Process at Expomobilia in Effretikon Concluded

MCH Group has completed the consultation process initiated on January 23, 2025. The objective of this process was to review and adjust the corporate structure as part of MCH Group's transformation process to enable long-term, profitable, and sustainable growth across all business areas.

During the 21-day consultation period, employees had the opportunity to submit proposals to prevent redundancies, limit their number, or mitigate their impact. In recent days, the management has carefully reviewed all submitted proposals and assessed their feasibility. Unfortunately, despite numerous constructive proposals, the reduction of 23 positions cannot be avoided. MCH Group regrets the unavoidable impact of this decision and will provide the best possible support to the affected employees of Expomobilia in Effretikon as they seek new career opportunities.

Expomobilia is part of the Live Marketing Solutions division of MCH Group and specializes in the design and construction of exhibition stands, event and exhibition designs, as well as innovative brand presentations.

About MCH Group

The MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris and Miami Beach, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division with the brands MCH Global, MC2 and Expomobilia offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. The MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zürich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA. In the 2023 financial year, the group generated consolidated sales of around CHF 394 million.

