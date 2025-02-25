TextMagic AS 2024 12 months consolidated unaudited interim report

In 2024, TextMagic Group's revenue amounted to €15,175 thousand, increasing by €205 thousand compared to 2023 (2023: €14,970 thousand). The operating profit amounted to €1,803 thousand (2023: €2,562 thousand), and the EBITDA figure was €6,145 thousand (2023: €6,232 thousand). 

TextMagic Group has considered changing regulations, market dynamics, competitive offerings, and customer needs in shaping its growth strategies. To ensure sustainable growth, we continue to invest in software development and have temporarily expanded our product development teams to accelerate progress and bring new solutions to market faster while maintaining a competitive edge. The expansion of Textmagic's product development team began in 2023 to increase development capacity and was completed in 2024, allowing for the implementation of significant updates.

In 2024, we launched a solution designed for high-volume messaging customers who want to benefit from the convenience of the Textmagic platform while continuing to use their existing telecommunications provider. Additionally, we extended the platform's communication channels, as well as user and workflow management capabilities. We also improved the verification process for U.S. customers to accelerate campaign registration in compliance with regulatory requirements. In the first quarter of 2025, email and campaign management functionality will be introduced. These new features will help improve the product's value proposition and expand its customer base.

Group unaudited key figures of 2024

  2024 2023 Change
Revenue €15.18 M €14.97 M +1 %
EBITDA €6.15 M €6.23 M -1 %
Operating profit €1.80 M €2.56 M -30 %

The Group's operating profit for 2024 decreased compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher amortization of intangible assets, resulting from increased capitalized development costs. In addition the increase in staff and operating expenses also had an impact. The EBITDA figure, which eliminates the effect of amortization, decreased by 1%. The EBITDA margin was 41% (2023: 42%), confirming the continued strong cash flow generation of the business. 

Textmagic SMS platform’s sales results

  2024 2023 Change
Unaudited revenue (thousand) €14,533 €14,580 0 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 252,784 264,908 -5 %
Active users* 26,431 35,410 -25 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU, 12 months)** €549 €412 +33 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

The revenue distribution of the TextMagic platform is similar to the prior year, with the key markets – the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom – continuing to account for nearly 90% of total revenue. The U.S. and Canadian markets together accounted for 64% of total revenue (2023: 67%). The share of revenue from the United Kingdom increased to 24% (2023: 22%). The Australian market accounted for 6% of revenue (2023: 5%), while the European Union's share remained at 3% (2023: 3%). All other regions collectively made up the remaining 3% of revenue (2023: 3%).

Key objectives of the Group for 2025

In 2025, the Group will focus primarily on marketing the Textmagic platform's extended functionality and expanding its customer base to regain growth that has slowed in recent years. A key focus will be on maximizing customer satisfaction and attracting new customers to support sustainable growth.

In the coming period, the development team will be optimized and costs reduced as the rapid development phase has come to an end and the focus shifts to cost efficiency. The development team was reduced in the first quarter of 2025.

The goal is to increase both sales and profits by providing businesses with reliable and powerful solutions for fast, convenient and effective marketing and customer communication. 

TextMagic AS’s consolidated unaudited interim report for the 12 months of 2024 is attached to the release in PDF format.

 Additional information:
        Getter Grünmann
         TextMagic AS, CFO
         investor@textmagic.biz
         https://investor.textmagic.com/

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 12 MONTHS OF 2024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2024 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023
Non-current assets        
Property, plant and equipment 581 102 105 172
Intangible assets and goodwill 32,972 32,921 32,854 54,496
Total non-current assets 33,553 33,023 32,959 54,668
Current assets        
Trade and other receivables 22 90 24 24
Prepayments 165 200 231 157
Financial Investments 0 3,500 2,500 0
Cash and cash equivalents 3,432 4,229 3,900 5,608
Total current assets 3,619 8,019 6,655 5,789
TOTAL ASSETS 37,172 41,042 39,614 60,457
Current Liabilities        
Current tax liabilities 270 411 232 196
Trade and other payables 913 882 791 875
Lease liabilities 107 0 0 0
Contract liabilities 1,669 1,668 1,659 1,737
Other provisions 384 679 1,117 914
Total current liabilities 3,343 3,640 3,799 3,722
Long-Term Liabilities      
Lease liabilities 309 0 0 0
Total long-term liabilities 309 0 0 0
Total liabilities 3,652 3,640 3,799 3,722
Equity        
Share capital 850 33,575 850 850
Share premium 141 141 51,242 51,242
Reserve capital 85 85 85 85
Voluntary reserve 27,710 0 0 0
Other reserve 2,696 2,360 2,035 1,659
Foreign currency translation reserve (35) (13) (21) (21)
Retained earnings 2,073 1,254 (18,376) 2,920
Equity attributable to owners of the parent 33,520 37,402 35,815 56,735
Total equity 33,520 37,402 35,815 56,735
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 37,172 41,042 39,614 60,457

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros) 01.01.2024-31.12.2024 01.07.2024-31.12.2024 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 01.07.2023-31.12.2023
Revenue 15,175 7,366 14,970 8,192
Other income 175 116 93 53
Goods, raw materials and services (4,764) (2,368) (4,786) (2,502)
Other operating expenses (1,887) (837) (1,715) (864)
Work performed by the entity and capitalized 4,327 2,244 2,651 1,567
Employee expenses (6,871) (3,525) (4,801) (2,809)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets (4,342) (2,290) (3,670) (1,913)
Other expenses (10) 0 (180) (49)
Operating profit (loss) 1,803 706 2,562 1,675
Discontinued Operations 0 0 (23,392) (23,211)
Financial Income 258 106 183 127
Profit (loss) before tax 2,061 812 (20,647) (21,409)
Income tax (8) (4) (10) (5)
Profit (loss) for the period 2,053 808 (20,657) (21,414)
 

Other comprehensive income  		   

  		 
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss  
Foreign currency translation differences (14) (22) 20 0
Other comprehensive income for the period (14) (22) 20 0
Total comprehensive income for the period 2,039 786 (20,637) (21,414)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousand euros) 01.01.2024-31.12.2024 01.07.2024-31.12.2024 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 01.07.2023-31.12.2023
Cash flows from operating activities        
Profit (loss) for the period - continuing operations 2,053 808 2,735 1,797
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and amortization 4,342 2,290 3,670 1,913
Financial Income (258) (106) (183) (127)
Other adjustments 318 149 489 278
Total adjustments 4,402 2,333 3,976 2,064
Changes in trade and other receivables 2 68 (25) 0
Changes in contract liabilities 10 1 (96) (78)
Changes in prepayments 66 32 (102) (75)
Changes in trade and other payables (573) (406) 519 194
Cash flows from operating activities – continuing operations 5,960 2,836 7,007 3,902
Cash flows from operating activities – discontinued operations 0 0 (882) (469)
Cash flows from operating activities 5,960 2,836 6,125 3,433
 

Cash flows from investing activities  		       
Net cash flows from business combinations 0 0 (1,100) 0
Interest received 258 106 183 127
Fixed-term deposits 2,500 3,500 (2,500) (2,500)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (140) (110) (16) (4)
Development expenditure (3,962) (2,037) (2,278) (1,495)
Cash flows from investing activities – continuing operations (1,344) 1,459 (5,711) (3,872)
Cash flows from investing activities – discontinued operations 0 0 (3,129) (1,270)
Cash flows from investing activities (1,344) 1,459 (8,840) (5,142)
 

Cash flows from financing activities  		     
Repayment of lease liabilities (55) (55) 0 0
Payouts to shareholders (5,015) (5,015) (2,550) 0
Cash flows from financing activities – continuing operations (5,070) (5,070) (2,550) 0
Cash flows from financing activities – discontinued operations 0 0 0 0
Cash flows from financing activities (5,070) (5,070) (2,550) 0
         
TOTAL CASH FLOWS (454) (775) (5,265) (1,709)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 3,900 4,229 9 145 5,608
Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (14) (22) 20 1
Cash and cash equivalents at the end 3,432 3,432 3,900 3,900


 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of euros) Total equity attributable to owners of TextMagic AS
Share Capital Share premium Reserve capital Voluntary reserve Other reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Retained earnings Total equity
Balance at December 31, 2022 850 51,242 0 0 1,651 (41) 1,784 55,486
Profit for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 757 757
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 20
Other changes in equity 0 0 85 0 8 0 379 472
Balance at June 30, 2023 85 51,242 85 0 1,659 (21) 2,920 56,735
Loss for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 (21,414) (21,414)
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Other changes in equity 0 0 0 0 376 0 118   494
Balance at December 31, 2023 850 51,242 85 0 2,035 (21) (18,376) 35,815
Profit for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,245 1,245
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 8
Covering loss 0 (18,376) 0 0 0 0 18,376 0
Other changes in equity 32,725 (32,725) 0 0 325 0 9 334
Balance at June 30, 2024 33,575 141 85 0 2,360 (13) 1,254 37,402
Profit for the period 0 0 0 0 0 0 808 808
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 (22) 0 (22)
Transactions with shareholders (5,015) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (5,015)
Other changes in equity (27,710) 0 0 27,710 336 0 11  347
Balance at December 31, 2024 850 141 85 27,710 2,696 (35) 2,073 33,520

