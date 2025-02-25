KPN commences EUR 250m share buyback

KPN’s successful execution of its strategy enables the company to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders. In this respect, on 30 January 2025 KPN announced a new share buyback of € 250m (the “Share Buyback”), on top of an anticipated € 18.2ct dividend per share over 2025, distributing all Free Cash Flow to its shareholders.

Today, KPN commences the € 250m Share Buyback, which is expected to be completed by 25 July 2025 at the latest. KPN expects to use a total of up to 1 million of the repurchased shares to cover employee share plans and intends to cancel the remainder of the repurchased shares to reduce the capital of KPN.

KPN has engaged an intermediary to repurchase KPN shares in the open market on its behalf. The purchases will be carried out in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, at a price of at least the par value and at most 110% of the average of the closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on each of the five days of trading prior to the date of purchase. The Share Buyback will be implemented within the limitations of the authority granted to the Board of Management by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which authorized the Board of Management to purchase up to 10% of KPN's issued share capital per 17 April 2024, for a period of 18 months starting 17 April 2024 and ending 17 October 2025 (or any new authority as provided by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2025). Under the current authorization a total of 13,479,784 shares have already been repurchased in the 2024 share buyback.

KPN will provide weekly updates on the progress of the Share Buyback and publish all transaction details on its website. The first progress report will be published on 3 March 2025.

Topic: KPN commences € 250m share buyback

25/02/2025; 08:00h

