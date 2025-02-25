Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting unaudited 2024 results

Enefit Green will publish its Q4 and 12 months 2024 unaudited report on 28 February 2025 at 09.00 EET and will host two online webinars to present the results according to the following schedule.

28 February 2025 at 11.00 EET webinar in Estonian.

28 February 2025 at 13.00 EET webinar in English.

To join the event (same link for both languages), please click here.

During both events results will be presented by Juhan Aguraiuja, CEO and Argo Rannamets, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of the events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to investor@enefitgreen.ee.

The recording of the webinars will be made available on the company’s web page.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/



