Innofactor wins contract to provide the case and document management system for Gävle Municipality

Gävle Municipality is taking an important step towards making the management of documents and cases both simpler and more efficient. Through a carefully conducted procurement process, the municipality chose Innofactor Dynasty, gaining a system that is not only easy to use but also simplifies everyday life for both employees and citizens.

The new system will streamline case management, making everything from saving documents and opening new cases to meeting management more efficient. With clear roles and responsibilities, stability and security are created, contributing to a well-functioning and reliable administration. Additionally, Innofactor’s experts will be available to provide professional service and support, focusing on high quality.

“With our extensive experience in delivering technology, services, training, and consulting to the public sector, we look forward to starting the implementation and configuration of the case and document management system for Gävle Municipality,” says Gabriel Klingofström, the project’s Configuration Manager from Innofactor.

As a new supplier to Gävle Municipality, Innofactor will help the municipality streamline processes, increase transparency, and improve workflows. For the municipality, this means a safe and secure way to collaborate, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and the highest information security.

After a competitive procurement process with eight applicants and four bids, Innofactor was chosen to deliver a document and case management solution.

Read more about Innofactor Dynasty: https://www.innofactor.com/what-we-do/our-solutions/dynasty/intro/

