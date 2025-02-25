Auto brands from China Auto Valley eye faster growth.

WUHAN, China, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 23, a set of Wuhan-made auto brands made a collective appearance at a global launch press conference at the Dongfeng Motor Corporation's global innovation center in central China's Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone (WEDZ), also known as China Auto Valley.

These Wuhan-made auto brands include Dongfeng Voyah, Dongfeng Honda, Dongfeng M-Hero, Lotus, Dongfeng Eπ, Dongfeng Aeolus and Dongfeng Nammi.

The WEDZ, built and prospered by the automotive industry, is home to 10 vehicle manufacturers, 14 complete vehicle plants, and over a thousand parts suppliers.

"We value partnership in the automotive culture, working alongside our companions to create quality vehicles for them," said Tang Chao, director of the WEDZ's management committee, adding that the zone has established a comprehensive vehicle lineup ranging from mainstream to luxury models.

Over the next three years, one to two new models will be launched each quarter, covering a price range from 50,000 to 1 million yuan, including plug-in hybrids, extended-range, and pure electric vehicles, as well as hydrogen-powered options, all designed to meet user needs, according to Tang.

In 2024, Voyah achieved eight consecutive months of sales growth, with annual sales rising by 70 percent year on year. Li Boxiao, deputy general manager of the sales service company of the brand, said that the company will be "all in on intelligence" this year, aiming for an annual sales target of 200,000 vehicles.

The brand plans to launch more than four new or revised models, with advanced intelligent driving features across its entire lineup, Li said, noting that the first model featuring Level 3 autonomous driving technology is currently under development.

The first pure electric LINGXI-L produced by Dongfeng Honda's new energy plant is a landmark product in the brand's EV transformation, said Gong Xi, assistant to the executive vice president of Dongfeng Honda, adding that the Dongfeng Honda S7, Honda's first high-end pure electric SUV, will bring an enjoyable electric experience to more users in China.

Qiao Xinyu, vice president of marketing for Lotus China, said that the return of the Chinese trademark of Lotus in January marked a significant milestone in the brand's revival. The brand will launch its Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) feature in 16 cities nationwide, making it the only global luxury sports brand to offer NOA functionality without a map, according to Tang.

"This year will see faster expansion in Dongfeng M-Hero's product development," said Tao Haiying, director of brand operations for Dongfeng M-Hero. In April, the luxury electric SUV brand plans to launch the extended version of the M-Hero 917, with a new smart electric off-road vehicle developed in collaboration with Huawei set for release in the second half of the year.

Dongfeng Motor is managing three major brands: Dongfeng Eπ, Dongfeng Aeolus and Dongfeng Nammi. Hu Yang, head of the marketing support department at Dongfeng passenger vehicle sales company, said that over the next three years, the three brands will collectively launch 30 new products.

The new model, Nammi 06, is set to debut soon, with plans to introduce several models within the year, including the eπ007 and eπ008 annual refresh versions, as well as a new plug-in hybrid model from Aeolus, according to Hu.

Source: WEDZ