Copenhagen, 25 February 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2025

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2024 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S’ official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file and via the weblink on Cemat A/S’ website. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.


Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board


This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

