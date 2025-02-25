$11.88 Bn Vaccine Delivery Devices Markets - Global Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Delivery Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Vaccine Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 7.86 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.88 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.08%. The Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market is primarily driven by the increasing global demand for vaccines, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing need for immunization programs worldwide.





The increasing global demand for vaccines is one of the most significant drivers for the growth of the vaccine delivery devices market. The urgency surrounding immunization has intensified due to the outbreak of pandemics like COVID-19 and the ongoing efforts to combat global infectious diseases such as influenza, measles, and human papillomavirus (HPV). With governments, healthcare organizations, and NGOs working collaboratively to expand vaccination coverage, the global population's vaccination rates have been rising steadily.



Advancements in vaccine delivery technologies, such as needle-free devices, microneedles, and auto-injectors, are enhancing the effectiveness and ease of vaccine administration. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, chronic conditions, and the need for preventive healthcare further fuel market growth. Government initiatives promoting vaccination campaigns, particularly in emerging markets, contribute to the demand for efficient and safe vaccine delivery systems. Technological innovations improving needle safety, reducing pain, and enhancing patient compliance are also key factors driving the market forward, along with increasing healthcare access and awareness globally.

Device Insights

Based on the device, the syringe-based delivery system was the fastest-growing method in the Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market. This traditional method continues to be the dominant choice for vaccine administration due to its reliability, ease of use, and well-established infrastructure in healthcare settings worldwide. Syringes have been the standard tool for vaccine delivery for decades, and their widespread use, combined with extensive training for healthcare professionals, has solidified their dominant role in both developed and emerging markets.



Syringes are favored for their proven effectiveness, low cost, and versatility in administering a broad range of vaccines, including inactivated, live attenuated, and genetic-based vaccines. This flexibility is especially critical as new vaccines for emerging diseases like COVID-19 and Ebola are developed. The syringe-based delivery system's established infrastructure, comprehensive global supply chain, and affordability have made it a go-to method for large-scale vaccination programs, particularly in resource-constrained settings where budget is a key consideration.



Despite the rise of newer technologies like jet injectors, syringes continue to grow due to their high degree of accuracy and control, ensuring the correct dose is administered to patients. Additionally, syringes remain crucial in vaccination campaigns in regions with limited access to advanced medical technologies, further driving their dominance in the market.

Route Of Administration Insights

Based on the Route Of Administration segment, Intramuscular vaccination currently dominates the global vaccine delivery devices market due to its widespread use, effectiveness, and compatibility with a broad range of vaccines. Intramuscular (IM) vaccination involves injecting the vaccine into the muscle, typically in the upper arm or thigh, which allows for rapid absorption and immune response. This method has been the standard for the administration of many vaccines, including flu vaccines, Hepatitis B, COVID-19 vaccines, and HPV vaccines, and continues to be the preferred choice for both adults and children. The ability to deliver vaccines to a large volume of individuals through intramuscular injections, coupled with their ability to elicit robust immune responses, has made IM injections the go-to method in global vaccination campaigns.



One of the primary reasons for the dominance of intramuscular vaccination is its established role in vaccination programs worldwide. The infrastructure for IM vaccination is well established, and healthcare professionals are extensively trained in the technique, making it an efficient and reliable method for vaccine administration. With decades of usage and scientific research supporting its safety and efficacy, intramuscular injection is supported by stringent regulatory frameworks from global health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and national regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



IM injections are well-suited for delivering vaccines that require a deep tissue injection, which ensures a larger surface area for the vaccine to be absorbed, providing a quicker immune response. Vaccines that are designed to generate long-lasting immunity, such as those for COVID-19, are often administered through IM injections because this method ensures the vaccine reaches the muscle tissue, where it can effectively interact with the immune system to generate a strong immune response. This is particularly important for protein-based vaccines and mRNA vaccines, which have been a major focus in recent years.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global vaccine delivery devices market due to several key factors, including advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust regulatory frameworks, and significant investments in public health initiatives. The region, particularly the United States, has long been at the forefront of medical innovations and technological advancements, which has translated into strong demand for cutting-edge vaccine delivery solutions. North America's high healthcare spending, widespread access to vaccines, and strong focus on preventive healthcare have driven the adoption of various vaccine delivery devices, including syringes, auto-injectors, and needle-free systems.



One of the primary reasons for North America's dominance is its well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region boasts a large number of hospitals, outpatient clinics, vaccination centers, and pharmacies, all equipped with the necessary infrastructure to support large-scale vaccination campaigns. In addition, government programs such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), along with global initiatives like GAVI, have played a pivotal role in promoting vaccine accessibility and ensuring a seamless distribution of vaccines across populations. This has contributed significantly to the demand for advanced vaccine delivery systems.



The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the growth of the vaccine delivery devices market in North America, as the region was one of the first to roll out vaccines on a mass scale. The quick adoption of novel vaccine technologies, such as mRNA vaccines, and the need for efficient delivery methods led to increased use of innovative delivery devices, including auto-injectors and needle-free injection systems. The rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations showcased North America's capacity to efficiently administer vaccines through a combination of traditional and advanced delivery devices, solidifying its leadership position in the market.



Regulatory support is another major factor contributing to North America's dominance. In the U.S., for example, regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have stringent guidelines for vaccine development and the use of vaccine delivery devices. These agencies ensure that the products meet rigorous safety standards before reaching the market, thus enhancing consumer confidence and encouraging widespread adoption. These organizations have been instrumental in approving innovative vaccine delivery devices, which have further expanded the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.)

PharmaJet, Inc.

Vaxxas, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Corium, LLC

3M Company

Croda International Plc

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, By Device:

Syringes

Jet Injectors

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, By Route of Administration:

Intradermal Vaccination

Intramuscular Vaccination

Subcutaneous Vaccination

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzfn6l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment