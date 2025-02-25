Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Research Report 2025: Transforming Drug Development with Remote Monitoring & Digital Tools - Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2020-2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market was valued at USD 9.63 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 21.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.16%. The Global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market is experiencing significant growth as the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries increasingly adopt digital solutions for clinical research.







Decentralized clinical trials allow for the remote monitoring of patients and data collection through digital tools like wearable devices, telemedicine, and mobile applications, facilitating a more flexible and patient-centric approach to clinical research. These trials enable participants to engage in studies from the comfort of their homes, improving patient recruitment and retention rates while reducing geographical and logistical barriers. The integration of advanced technologies is driving innovation in trial design, making DCTs an attractive solution for drug developers and medical researchers looking to streamline the clinical trial process.



Key drivers of the decentralized clinical trials market include the growing demand for faster drug development processes and the increasing need for patient-centric clinical trial models. DCTs offer a more efficient way of conducting clinical trials, as they help cut down on recruitment times and operational costs. Furthermore, with the rise of digital health technologies and telemedicine, the logistics of running clinical trials have improved, making it easier for participants to remain engaged in the trial process. These innovations support quicker collection of real-world evidence and ensure a broader representation of diverse patient populations, which is critical for the development of drugs that address unmet medical needs.



While DCTs present numerous advantages, several challenges need to be addressed for the market to fully reach its potential. Regulatory and compliance issues remain one of the key hurdles, as current regulations are often tailored to traditional clinical trial models. This requires adaptation to accommodate the digital and remote nature of DCTs.

Additionally, issues around data security and patient privacy are growing concerns, as the increased use of electronic health records and remote monitoring tools exposes sensitive information to cyber threats. Despite these challenges, the growing demand for faster, more cost-effective clinical trials continues to fuel investment in decentralized models, making DCTs a significant trend within the clinical research landscape.

Focus on Real-World Evidence (RWE)



Decentralized clinical trials, with their remote monitoring capabilities and widespread use of digital health technologies, are uniquely positioned to collect RWE. Wearables, mobile apps, and telemedicine tools continuously gather patient data, which offers a comprehensive view of treatment outcomes and side effects in real-world environments. By incorporating RWE, decentralized trials can provide more accurate insights into drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence, making clinical trial results more applicable to broader patient populations.



The focus on RWE is driven by the need to accelerate drug development and improve decision-making in regulatory approvals. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and EMA, are increasingly accepting RWE in clinical trials, which supports its integration into DCTs. This is especially relevant for rare diseases, personalized medicine, and post-market surveillance, where real-world data can offer vital insights. The trend towards RWE is expected to continue growing as stakeholders in the clinical research ecosystem seek to align trials more closely with the realities of patient experiences and treatment outcomes, further enhancing the value of decentralized clinical trials.



Expansion of Hybrid Trial Models



The rise of hybrid trials is largely driven by advances in digital health technologies, such as wearable devices, mobile apps, and telehealth platforms, which make it easier to monitor patients remotely and collect real-time data. Hybrid models also offer solutions for trials involving complex treatments or rare diseases, where it may be challenging to enroll patients across multiple sites. As the demand for faster, more efficient clinical trials continues to grow, hybrid trial models provide an innovative solution that can reduce operational costs, shorten timelines, and improve patient engagement, positioning them as a key trend in the DCT market.



Segmental Insights

Therapeutic Area Insights



Based on the Therapeutic Area, Oncology emerged as the dominant segment in the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market in 2024. This is driven by several key factors. The increasing global incidence of cancer has led to a surge in clinical trials aimed at developing innovative treatments. For instance, the American Cancer Society projected approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States for 2022, highlighting the urgent need for effective therapies. Decentralized clinical trials offer significant advantages in oncology research, including enhanced patient access and engagement.



By leveraging digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and wearable devices, DCTs enable real-time monitoring and data collection, facilitating broader patient participation and improving recruitment and retention rates. This patient-centric approach is particularly beneficial in oncology, where treatment regimens can be complex and lengthy, necessitating continuous patient involvement.



Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in DCTs enhances data analysis and patient monitoring, leading to more efficient and effective clinical trials. These technological advancements are crucial in oncology, where the complexity of cancer treatments and the need for personalized medicine require sophisticated data management and analysis. The combination of a high volume of clinical trials, the need for innovative treatment approaches, and the benefits offered by decentralized models positions oncology as the leading therapeutic area in the DCTs market.



End User Insights



Based on the End User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies emerged as the dominant segment in the Global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market in 2024. This is due to several key factors. These companies are increasingly adopting decentralized trial models to accelerate the development of new drugs and therapies while reducing costs and logistical complexities. DCTs offer significant advantages, including improved patient recruitment and retention, especially in hard-to-reach populations, and the ability to conduct trials across multiple geographic locations without the need for extensive site infrastructure.



This is particularly important in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, where time-to-market and the ability to access diverse patient pools are critical for the success of new treatments. Moreover, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are under pressure to innovate rapidly in response to increasing competition and regulatory demands. DCTs enable faster data collection, real-time monitoring, and a more flexible approach to clinical trial design, all of which are crucial for meeting these demands.

The shift towards personalized medicine, which often requires adaptive and patient-centric trial designs, further drives the adoption of DCTs. As these companies continue to invest in digital health technologies and virtual platforms, decentralized trials become an integral part of their clinical development strategies, ensuring they can conduct efficient, patient-friendly trials while maintaining high-quality data collection and compliance standards.



IQVIA Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

ICON plc

Clario

Science 37, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Obvio Health USA, Inc.

Signant Health

Reify Health, Inc.

