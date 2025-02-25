Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Increasing Awareness of Animal Welfare and Rising Demand for Sustainable Farming Practices

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market was valued at USD 56.32 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 97.01 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.46%. The Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing awareness regarding animal welfare and rising demand for sustainable farming practices.







As the global livestock industry faces greater scrutiny over animal treatment, there is a stronger emphasis on improving animal comfort and reducing pain, especially in production and healthcare settings. Increasing consumer concerns over animal cruelty, particularly in developed markets, is prompting the need for pain relief and prevention solutions. Government regulations promoting better treatment and welfare standards further support this trend, encouraging livestock owners and farmers to adopt more humane practices, including pain management for farm animals.



Growing Demand for High-Quality Animal Products



The growing demand for high-quality animal products is a significant driver for the Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market. As consumer preferences shift towards more humane, ethically produced meat and dairy products, there is an increased focus on animal welfare. Farms are under greater scrutiny to ensure their animals are treated with care and respect throughout their lifecycle, including during periods of pain or distress. Pain management, including the use of effective pain relief and prevention strategies, is becoming a critical aspect of maintaining high standards of animal welfare.



Advancements in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals



Advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals play a significant role in driving the growth of the Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market. As livestock farming continues to evolve, there has been an increased focus on developing more effective and safer pain relief medications for farm animals. These advancements include the introduction of novel drug formulations and new classes of pain management drugs designed to target specific pain pathways more precisely. Veterinary pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development to create drugs that not only alleviate pain but also minimize side effects and improve the overall welfare of farm animals.



Increase in Livestock Farming



The increase in livestock farming is a significant driver for the Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market. As the global demand for meat, dairy, and other animal products continues to rise, livestock farming has seen substantial growth. In 2023, the volume of chicken, pig, and cattle - the main meats produced worldwide reached 321 million tonnes. This expansion results in a greater number of animals being raised for consumption, which, in turn, leads to a higher incidence of health issues and pain-related conditions in farm animals.



Lack of Specialized Veterinary Care



The lack of specialized care also results in an underutilization of pain management products, as many farmers are either unaware of the available treatments or do not have the proper knowledge to administer them safely. This lack of education in pain management practices is further exacerbated by cultural and economic factors, where the priority is often placed on cost-cutting measures rather than ensuring animal welfare. In addition, the inadequate infrastructure and limited access to high-quality veterinary care also impact the market's growth potential in several regions, particularly in low-income areas where farmers rely on general veterinary services rather than specialized pain relief care.



Animal Type Insights



Based on the Animal Type, Cattle emerged as the dominant segment in the Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market in 2024. This is due to their significant role in global agriculture and the increasing focus on their welfare. Cattle are not only a primary source of milk and meat but also play a central role in the economy of many countries. As a result, there is a heightened awareness of the need to ensure their well-being, especially in relation to pain management during various medical procedures such as dehorning, castration, and calving. These practices often cause substantial pain, making the use of effective pain relief solutions critical for both animal welfare and productivity.



The growing adoption of modern veterinary practices also contributes to the dominance of the cattle segment. As farmers and veterinarians become more knowledgeable about the importance of pain management, they are increasingly turning to NSAIDs, anesthetics, and other analgesic agents to mitigate discomfort and prevent long-term health complications. This focus on pain relief enhances cattle health, improves milk and meat production, and reduces the risk of infections or other health issues that could arise from untreated pain. With the increasing recognition of the economic and ethical benefits of pain relief, cattle are expected to remain the dominant segment in this market moving forward.



End User Insights



Based on the End User, Livestock Farmers emerged as the dominant segment in the Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market in 2024. This is due to their direct involvement in the management of animal health and well-being. As the primary stakeholders in the production of milk, meat, and other animal-based products, livestock farmers are increasingly recognizing the economic and ethical importance of managing pain in farm animals. Effective pain relief not only promotes animal welfare but also enhances the productivity and quality of the products, such as milk and meat, thereby directly benefiting the farm's bottom line.



The adoption of pain relief measures by livestock farmers has been influenced by growing awareness of animal welfare regulations and the increasing pressure to ensure humane practices in animal husbandry. The use of pain management solutions such as NSAIDs, local anesthetics, and corticosteroids is crucial during common procedures such as dehorning, castration, and vaccination. Furthermore, livestock farmers are investing in advanced pain relief treatments to reduce the risk of complications, improve recovery rates, and minimize losses in production.



Regional Insights



North America emerged as the dominant region in the Global Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market in 2024. This is due to several key factors, including well-established veterinary practices, stringent animal welfare regulations, and a highly developed agricultural sector. The U.S. and Canada have large-scale farming operations where livestock production is a major industry, including cattle, poultry, and pigs. In these countries, the demand for effective pain relief and prevention solutions is high, driven by the need to enhance productivity and ensure the well-being of animals, which are critical to maintaining the quality and quantity of animal-based products.



The strong regulatory framework surrounding animal welfare in North America has further spurred the adoption of pain relief solutions. These regulations require farmers to implement humane practices, including the use of analgesics and anesthetics during common procedures such as vaccinations, castrations, and surgical interventions. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the long-term benefits of pain management, such as improved recovery times and higher yields of meat and milk, has contributed to the market's growth. North America's advanced healthcare infrastructure, along with a significant investment in research and development of innovative pain relief solutions, has solidified its position as the dominant region. The availability of both over-the-counter and prescription analgesics, as well as the growing trend of precision livestock farming, further fuels market expansion in the region.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Bayer AG

Neogen Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

Virbac S.A.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market, By Animal Type:

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Equine

Others

Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market, By Product Type:

NSAIDs

Opioids

Anesthetics

Alpha-2 Agonists

Corticosteroids

Local Anesthetics

Others

Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Others

Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market, By End User:

Livestock Farmers

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Farm Animal Pain Relief and Prevention Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

