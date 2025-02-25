Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2025 - Featuring AdvancedMD, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cerner, Epic Systems, IBM, McKesson, Orion Health & More

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Patient Engagement Solutions was valued at US$21.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$34.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Patient Engagement Solutions market is driven by rising healthcare consumerism, technological advancements in digital health, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and regulatory requirements focused on patient-centered care. As healthcare becomes more consumer-driven, patients are seeking convenient, digital tools that offer access to their health information and a personalized approach to care. PES meets this demand by providing user-friendly platforms that empower patients to manage their health on their terms. Patients now expect the same level of service and convenience in healthcare as they experience in other sectors, and PES helps meet these expectations by delivering an accessible, patient-focused experience. As healthcare consumerism rises, the demand for effective and convenient patient engagement solutions is expected to increase.



Technological advancements, particularly in AI, telehealth, and mobile health applications, are also fueling growth in the patient engagement solutions market by enhancing accessibility, personalization, and real-time data sharing. AI-driven tools offer customized guidance, reminders, and health insights that adapt to each patient's needs, making PES more effective and user-friendly. The widespread adoption of telehealth has further supported the growth of PES by enabling remote consultations and follow-up care, making healthcare more accessible to patients in various locations. Mobile health applications and wearables provide real-time health monitoring, integrating with PES to offer a more interactive and personalized experience. These technologies make PES more versatile, scalable, and appealing, supporting higher adoption rates among healthcare providers and patients alike.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory conditions, has led to a greater need for ongoing patient engagement to support effective disease management. Chronic disease management requires consistent patient monitoring, education, and adherence to treatment plans, all of which are facilitated by PES. With features like remote monitoring, medication reminders, and virtual check-ins, PES plays a crucial role in supporting patients with long-term health conditions, helping them stay engaged and on track with their care plans. As the burden of chronic disease rises globally, healthcare providers are investing in PES to improve patient compliance, reduce hospital readmissions, and ultimately lower the costs associated with chronic care management.



Supportive regulatory requirements and incentives aimed at improving patient engagement and care quality are also driving growth in the PES market. Government healthcare programs and regulatory bodies emphasize patient-centered care and encourage providers to adopt solutions that enhance patient involvement in their own health. Regulations like the U.S. 21st Century Cures Act, which mandates patient access to health records, encourage the adoption of PES to improve transparency and patient empowerment. Additionally, value-based care initiatives incentivize healthcare providers to prioritize patient engagement and health outcomes, further promoting the use of PES. These regulatory factors align with the goals of PES, supporting market growth as providers seek to comply with standards and improve quality of care.



Together, these factors - rising healthcare consumerism, technological advancements, the need for chronic disease management, and supportive regulatory policies - are driving significant growth in the Patient Engagement Solutions market. As healthcare providers strive to offer more accessible, personalized, and efficient care, PES is becoming an integral part of patient-centered healthcare, supporting better outcomes and a more engaged patient population.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Patient Engagement Solutions market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Software, Services, Hardware); Therapeutic Area (Chronic Diseases, Women's Health, Fitness, Other Therapeutic Areas); Application (Health Management, Home Health Management, Social & Behavioral Management, Financial Health Management).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Patient Engagement Software segment, which is expected to reach US$18 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.1%. The Patient Engagement Services segment is also set to grow at 9.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Enhanced Patient Experience Drives Patient Engagement Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Telehealth Expands Addressable Market for Engagement Solutions

Advancements in AI-Driven Patient Communication Propel Market Growth

Demand for Digital Health Platforms Drives Patient Engagement Solutions

Increasing Use of Mobile Health Apps Expands Engagement Solution Adoption

Innovations in Personalized Healthcare Propel Patient Engagement Solutions

Focus on Improving Medication Adherence Sets the Stage for Engagement Solutions Growth

Growing Demand for Real-Time Patient Feedback Drives Market

Use of Cloud-Based Platforms Expands Addressable Market for Engagement Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Virtual Care Platforms Spurs Engagement Solutions Growth

Use in Chronic Disease Management Expands Patient Engagement Opportunities

Growing Use of AI Chatbots for Patient Assistance Drives Engagement Solutions

