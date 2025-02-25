Sleep Masks Industry Presents $24.4 Million Revenue Opportunity by 2030 - Expansion of Sleep Masks in Online Retail, Health Stores, and Specialty Boutiques Fuels Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Mask - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sleep Mask was valued at US$18.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$24.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Sleep Mask market is driven by several factors, including increasing awareness of sleep hygiene and the health benefits of quality sleep. The rise in work-related stress, sleep disorders, and travel fatigue has boosted demand for sleep masks as affordable sleep aids. The expanding wellness and self-care industry, combined with growing interest in holistic health solutions, has further fueled adoption.

Advancements in sleep mask designs, such as memory foam materials, ergonomic shapes, and additional features like cooling gels, have improved comfort and effectiveness, supporting broader use. The growth of e-commerce has also contributed to market expansion by offering consumers easy access to a wide variety of sleep masks.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Sleep Mask market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product (Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around, Other Products); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Regular Mask segment, which is expected to reach US$15 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Contoured Mask segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $5.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alaska Bear, Amorepacific Corp, Beiersdorf AG, Chanel SAS, Christian Dior SE and more.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Sleep Mask Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Sleep Mask market report include:

Alaska Bear

Amorepacific Corp

Beiersdorf AG

Chanel SAS

Christian Dior SE

Dream Essentials, LLC

Earth Therapeutics

EcoTools

Groupe Clarins

Happy Luxe

L'Oreal SA

LC Industries, Inc.

LumosTech, Inc.

Nidra

Royal Philips

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Sleep Master

Sonoma Lavender Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co

Unilever Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Sleep Mask - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Better Sleep Quality and Wellness Products Spurs Growth in Sleep Mask Market

Technological Advancements in Cooling, Heating, and Aromatherapy-Integrated Sleep Masks Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Travel Accessories, Jet Lag Recovery, and Sleep Hygiene Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Sleep Masks in Online Retail, Health Stores, and Specialty Boutiques Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Silk, Memory Foam, and Weighted Sleep Masks Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Light-Blocking, Adjustable Straps, and Ergonomic Design Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Complying with Skin-Friendly, Hypoallergenic, and Sustainable Materials Drives Demand for Sleep Masks

Growing Use of Sleep Masks in Yoga, Meditation, and Relaxation Therapy Expands Market Potential

Focus on Achieving Complete Darkness, Comfort Fit, and Adjustable Pressure Strengthens Market for Sleep Masks

Technological Advancements in Smart Sleep Masks with Sensors, Music Integration, and Bluetooth Connectivity Propel Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Integrating Sleep Masks with Sleep Apps, Sleep Trackers, and Sleep Coaching Drives Adoption

Rising Demand for Travel-Friendly, Washable, and Reusable Sleep Masks Strengthens Global Market

