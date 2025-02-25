Smart Refrigerators Market Report 2025: Revenues to Exceed $12 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Home Automation Solutions, Trends in Healthy Eating & Food Management

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Refrigerators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Refrigerators was valued at US$4.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth of the smart refrigerator market is driven by several key trends, including the increasing consumer demand for connected appliances that enhance convenience and efficiency, the rise of smart homes, and growing environmental consciousness among consumers. As more consumers adopt smart home technology, the desire for appliances that seamlessly integrate into these ecosystems is growing. The functionality of smart refrigerators appeals particularly to tech-savvy and environmentally conscious consumers who value the appliances' ability to manage energy and food resources effectively.

Moreover, with the ongoing improvement in IoT infrastructure and the decreasing cost of sensors and connectivity solutions, smart refrigerators are becoming more accessible to a broader market. The industry's focus on innovative features that cater to health-conscious and gourmet consumers, such as maintaining optimal food freshness and offering recipe planning, continues to drive interest and sales in this sophisticated appliance segment.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Smart Refrigerators market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel); End-Use (Residential End-Use, Commercial End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of IoT and Connectivity Features Drives Smart Refrigerator Market Growth

Consumer Demand for Home Automation Solutions Spurs Adoption of Smart Refrigerators

Energy Efficiency Standards Propel Innovations in Smart Refrigerator Technologies

Trends in Healthy Eating and Food Management Strengthen Business Case for Smart Fridges

AI and Machine Learning Integration Set the Stage for Advanced Food Management Systems

Growth of Online Grocery Shopping Expands Use Cases for Smart Refrigerators

Rising Environmental Awareness Bolsters Market for Eco-Friendly Smart Refrigerators

Integration of Voice Assistants and App-Based Controls Create Seamless Kitchen Experiences

