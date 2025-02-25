Retail Logistics Presents a $557.1 Billion Global Revenue Opportunity by 2030 - Omnichannel Distribution Strategies Driving Logistics Innovations

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Retail Logistics was valued at US$301.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$557.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the retail logistics market is driven by several factors. The rapid expansion of e-commerce, which requires efficient and scalable logistics solutions, is a major driver of market growth. Technological advancements in automation, robotics, and digital platforms are also contributing to market growth by improving the efficiency and responsiveness of logistics operations. The increasing importance of last-mile delivery, driven by consumer expectations for fast and convenient delivery options, is further supporting the demand for advanced logistics services.

Additionally, the shift towards omnichannel retailing is creating new opportunities for growth in the retail logistics market as retailers seek to provide seamless shopping experiences across multiple channels. These factors, combined with the ongoing need for cost-effective and reliable logistics solutions, are driving the expansion of the retail logistics market.



The report analyzes the Retail Logistics market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, eCommerce Retail Logistics); Solution (Supply Chain Solutions, Reverse Logistics & Liquidation, Commerce Enablement, Transportation Management, Other Solutions); Transport Mode (Roadway Transportation, Railway Transportation, Waterway Transportation, Airway Transportation).



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Conventional Retail Logistics segment, which is expected to reach US$305.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.9%. The eCommerce Retail Logistics segment is also set to grow at 12% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $81.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.6% CAGR to reach $118.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Retail Logistics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 49 major companies featured in this Retail Logistics market report include:

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS SA

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 388 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $301.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $557.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

E-commerce Growth and Its Impact on Retail Logistics

Omnichannel Distribution Strategies Driving Logistics Innovations

Technological Integration in Warehouse Management Systems

Last-Mile Delivery Solutions and Their Evolution

Rise of Same-Day Delivery Services and Its Logistics Implications

Green Logistics Practices in Retail and Their Adoption

Innovations in Packaging for Efficient Transportation

Shift Towards Automated Picking and Packing Technologies

Role of Data Analytics in Optimizing Retail Supply Chains

