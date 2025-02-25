Silicone Adhesives Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges 2025-2030 - Focus on Developing Low-VOC, Environment-Friendly, and High-Durability Silicone Adhesives Drives Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Silicone Adhesives was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, ACC Silicones Ltd., Adhesives Research, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Benson Polymers Limited and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Silicone Adhesives Market?



The growth in the silicone adhesives market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for high-performance bonding solutions in automotive, construction, and electronics, technological advancements in low-VOC, fast-curing, and UV-resistant silicone adhesives, and the increasing use of silicone adhesives in medical devices, wearables, and renewable energy applications. The development of silicone adhesive formulations for harsh environments, extreme temperatures, and high-strength bonding is driving market adoption among automotive manufacturers, electronics companies, and construction firms.

The focus on enhancing adhesion, flexibility, and durability in silicone adhesives is expanding the market reach among diverse end-use applications, including glazing, structural bonding, and sealing. The growing use of silicone adhesives in aerospace, marine, and defense applications, coupled with the demand for eco-friendly, customized, and multi-functional adhesive solutions, is creating new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D for hybrid adhesives and automation in adhesive application processes are further supporting market expansion.



The report analyzes the Silicone Adhesives market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Type (One-Component, Two-Component); End-Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, Other End-Uses).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the One-Component Adhesives segment, which is expected to reach $9.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Two-Component Adhesives segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Silicone Adhesives Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Silicone Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for High-Performance Bonding Solutions Spurs Market for Silicone Adhesives

Technological Advancements in High-Temperature and UV-Resistant Silicone Adhesives Propel Innovation

Increasing Use of Silicone Adhesives in Automotive, Construction, and Electronics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rise of Lightweight and Composite Materials in Manufacturing Strengthens Business Case for Silicone Adhesives

Focus on Developing Low-VOC, Environment-Friendly, and High-Durability Silicone Adhesives Drives Adoption

Emergence of Silicone Adhesives in Medical Devices and Wearable Technologies Generates New Market Opportunities

Shift Towards Advanced, Fast-Curing, and High-Strength Bonding Solutions Expands Market Reach

Growing Emphasis on Silicone Adhesives for Solar Panels, EV Batteries, and Energy Storage Spurs Market Demand

Increasing Use of Silicone Adhesives in Aerospace, Marine, and Defense Applications Drives Market Growth

Expansion of Silicone Adhesives in Glass Bonding, Structural Glazing, and Facade Engineering Creates New Opportunities

Focus on Digital Solutions, Automation, and Robotics for Adhesive Application Reinforces Market Growth Potential

