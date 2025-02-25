The FDA Quality Systems Regulations Records Explained Webinar: What are DHF, DMR and DHR?

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "What are DHF, DMR and DHR? - The FDA Quality Systems Regulations Records Explained" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Webinar will describe, explain and clarify the differences between DHF, DMR and DHR . It will also detail the requirements and the expected contents of each record.



Why Should You Attend:



The FDA Quality Systems Regulations for Medical Devices specifies certain documents or records that should be included in an organization's quality systems - Design History File (DHF), the Device Master Record (DMR) and the Device History Record (DHR).

Are you maintaining adequate DHF, DMR and DHR records? Do you know what data and information need to reside and where does it reside? Are your records easily accessible? Are you confused by these terms? What happens when design, development or production is outsourced?

Attend this Webinar to have these questions answered

Many citations by the FDA include findings with respect to (i) insufficient or lack of information in the Design History File, (ii) incomplete or absence of any documentation of design verification and design validation, (iii) discrepancies between the final design outputs and the Device Master Record, (iv) not following the procedures to make the device as established in the DMR, and (v) incomplete or inaccurate production data of incoming, in-process and finished products. Is your company able to access all relevant documents detailing the design of your device? Is your DMR accurate and is it being followed? Can the operators access your DMR? Are you recording and documenting all your production and testing data and maintaining them in the DHR? Do you know what information should reside in a DHF, a DMR and a DHR?

This Webinar will define, explain and clarify the different records, and provide examples for each one of them.

Areas Covered in the Seminar:

FDA Quality Systems Regulations, documents and records.

The Product Development Life Cycle.

Design History File (DHF).

Definition.

Types of documents and records.

Examples.

DHF and design firms

DHF and outsourced designs

Ownership and control of DHF

Device Master Record (DMR).

Definition

Description and typical content of a DMR

DMR and outsourced design

DMR and outsourced production

Ownership and controls of DMR

Controlling and maintaining DMR

Device History Record (DHR)

Definition

Contents

Using the data and information in a DHR for monitoring, tracking and trending

DHR and outsourced production

Ownership and control of DHR

Design changes and DHF, DMR and DHR

Process changes and DHF, DMR and DHR

Examples of a DHF, DMR and DHR

Conclusion and best practices

Who Will Benefit:



This Webinar is designed for people involved in across all functions in the product development and production life cycle and for those who develop and write protocols and reports, and record and analyze data. This typically includes:

Design and development directors, managers, engineers and technical personnel

Quality Directors, Managers and Engineers

Production and Process Directors, Managers and Engineers

Manufacturing Managers and Engineers

QA and QC managers, inspectors, supervisors and personnel

Documentation Specialists

Supplier Quality managers and Engineers

Regulatory directors and managers

Business managers

