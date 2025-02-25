Colliers promotes Felix von Saucken to CEO of Germany 

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers announced today that Felix von Saucken, current Head of Residential in Germany, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers in Germany, effective 1 March 2025, reporting to Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, EMEA. Von Saucken will also become an equity partner in the business.

Von Saucken, who joined Colliers in 2018, is well-known in the domestic and international real estate markets for his expertise in local and cross-border capital markets, specializing in residential assets. Over the past 25 years, he has built a strong reputation and deep client relationships that span multiple asset classes and service lines in the German market and across country borders.

Commenting on the opportunity, von Saucken said: “I am excited to take on a larger role in leading the development of the German business. In 2025, our focus remains on strengthening our market position by bolstering transaction services and enhancing our expertise in professional services – all with the support of Davoud, the EMEA leadership team, and my colleagues in Germany.

“Despite the challenges of 2024, we achieved remarkable success with leading market share positions for Lease Advisory and Capital Markets. With our strong regional presence and global reach, Colliers is well-positioned for further growth.”

Von Saucken succeeds Achim Degen, who will continue to serve as a Managing Director and, amongst his new responsibilities, will collaborate with von Saucken to establish a Professional Services division.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, EMEA commented: “My thanks to Achim Degen for expertly guiding our German business through a recessional phase. Though the market has not fully recovered, we are seeing increased transaction volumes and more positive market sentiment. Achim and I believe it is the right time to appoint Felix to take the business into its next chapter. As an equity partner, he is invested in Colliers’ success and transforming the German business to the benefit of our clients and people. Felix is a well-connected and results-oriented leader, and I look forward to collaborating with him to implement his strategic direction in this crucial European market.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f16df85-f9ae-48f0-90b0-1db51d298b31