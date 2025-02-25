Trends Shaping the Derma Rollers Industry, 2025-2030: Rising Popularity of Microneedling for Skin Rejuvenation Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Derma Rollers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Derma Rollers was valued at US$246.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$341.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Awilke Branding (Shanghai Awilke Biotechnology Co., Ltd.), BeautyBio, Inc., Benherb, C Cube Advanced Technologies, Daejong Medical Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the global derma rollers market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for non-invasive skincare treatments, increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of microneedling, and advancements in skincare technology. One of the primary growth drivers is the growing popularity of at-home beauty devices, which has surged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rise of home-based self-care routines. As consumers look for convenient, effective, and affordable ways to improve their skin health without visiting clinics, derma rollers have emerged as a top choice. This is particularly true for millennials and Gen Z consumers, who prioritize affordability, efficacy, and convenience in their skincare products. Furthermore, as microneedling becomes a more widely accepted skincare treatment, both dermatologists and beauty influencers are endorsing the use of derma rollers, further boosting consumer confidence and driving market growth.



Another major factor driving the market is the increasing focus on preventive skincare and anti-aging treatments. As more individuals seek ways to address early signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles, without resorting to invasive procedures, derma rollers provide a solution that stimulates natural collagen production and enhances skin texture over time. The rising prevalence of skin conditions such as acne scarring, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores is also fueling demand for derma rollers, which are seen as an effective tool for improving these conditions. Additionally, advancements in the design and technology of derma rollers, such as the introduction of medical-grade microneedles and devices that combine microneedling with other skincare technologies, are making these tools more appealing to a broader audience. These factors, coupled with the growing trend of DIY beauty treatments, are driving the expansion of the global derma rollers market and are expected to continue fueling its growth in the coming years.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Derma Rollers market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels); Application (Skin Care Application, Hair Care Application).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Specialty Stores Distribution Channel segment, which is expected to reach US$135.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6%. The Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Distribution Channel segment is also set to grow at 5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $66.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $72.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Derma Rollers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 51 major companies featured in this Derma Rollers market report include:

Awilke Branding (Shanghai Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd.)

BeautyBio Inc.

Benherb

C Cube Advanced Technologies

Daejong Medical Co. Ltd.

Dermaroller GmbH

Dr. Dermacare

DS Healthcare Group Inc.

E-DRS (Tianjin) International Co. Ltd.

Good Health Company (Clinic) (GHC)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $246.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $341.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Derma Rollers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for At-Home Skincare Devices Propels Growth of Derma Rollers Market

Rising Popularity of Microneedling for Skin Rejuvenation Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Focus on Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Strengthens Business Case for Derma Rollers

Case Overview: Social Media Influence on Beauty Trends Bodes Well for Derma Roller Market Expansion

Rising Awareness of Anti-Aging Treatments Generates Demand for Derma Rollers

Growth in Male Grooming Products Market Expands Opportunities for Derma Roller Adoption

Increasing Focus on Hyperpigmentation and Acne Scarring Spurs Demand for Microneedling Devices

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms Throws Spotlight on Derma Roller Accessibility and Market Reach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d5ija

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment