Allot Partnering with Verizon Business on Enhanced Cybersecurity Protection for Its Customers’ Mobile Devices

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Allot’s NetworkSecure offering is helping support the expansion of Verizon Business’ cybersecurity capabilities to boost protection for customers against a broad range of mobile cyber threats.

“We always want to be a step ahead for our customers, particularly when it comes to security. Our network-based security portfolio makes it easy for our customers to enjoy peace of mind, including through our powerful mobile cybersecurity solutions,” said Jennifer Varner, AVP Security Products and Solutions, Verizon Business. “This collaboration with Allot helps us enhance our offerings even further for our customers.”

“We are proud to enhance our collaboration with Verizon Business and excited with the opportunity to address the mass market,” said Eyal Harari, CEO, Allot. “Allot is privileged to work with Verizon Business to enhance mobile security for businesses.”

NetworkSecure is a monetizable network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, customers can enjoy protection from cyberthreats, including viruses and other types of malware and phishing and ransomware attacks. An easy-to-use branded interface provides alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. Customers, especially SMBs, can enjoy cutting-edge cybersecurity services, seamlessly delivered from the network without the need for any complicated IT support.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.