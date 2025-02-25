Extruded Snacks Market Report 2025: Revenues to Grow from $69.17 Billion in 2025 to $90.21 Billion by 2029, Led by General Mills, ITC, Calbee, Kellogg Company, and Campbell Soup Company

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extruded Snacks Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The extruded snacks market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $65.24 billion in 2024 to $69.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changed consumer preferences, urbanization and busy lifestyles, affordability and accessibility, rise in snacking culture.







The extruded snacks market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $90.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness concerns, innovative flavors and variants, convenience and on-the-go lifestyles, product diversification, sustainable practices. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovation, innovative flavors and textures, global flavor fusion, clean label and natural ingredients, snacking culture.



The substantial rise in disposable income is playing a crucial role in the growth of the extruded snacks market. For example, in October 2024, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a U.S.-based government agency, reported that the disposable personal income in the United States reached $21.78 trillion in August 2024, up from $20.66 trillion in August 2023. Thus, the growth in disposable income is driving the expansion of the extruded snacks market.



The ongoing trend of urbanization is poised to drive the extruded snacks market in the foreseeable future. For example, in 2022, over 50% of the global population lived in urban areas, a figure projected to increase to 6 billion by 2045, according to the World Bank.



Major companies in the extruded snacks market are embracing advanced technologies like extrusion sheeting to maintain their market position. Baker Perkins Ltd introduced extrusion sheeting technology in February 2023, utilizing a twin-screw extruder with an innovative wide-slot die to generate thin dough sheets directly fed into a rotary cutter. These systems, with fewer components, streamline operations, leading to reduced cleaning and maintenance costs. Furthermore, they facilitate the production of high-protein or high-fiber snack products.



Collaboration and strategic partnerships are key strategies adopted by major companies to fortify their market presence. For instance, in March 2022, Varun Beverages, an India-based beverage company, entered a partnership with PepsiCo. This collaboration aims to leverage scale benefits for Varun Beverages, positively impacting the company's profit and loss statements as well as its balance sheet. PepsiCo Inc., a US-based food, snack, and beverage company, serves as Varun Beverages' strategic collaborator in this venture.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the extruded snacks market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the extruded snacks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the extruded snacks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) by Type: Simply Extruded; Expanded; Co-Extruded

2) by Product: Potato; Corn; Rice; Tapioca; Mixed Grains; Other Products

3) by Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Specialty Stores; Online Retail; Other Distribution Channels



1) by Simply Extruded Snacks: Corn Snacks; Rice Snacks; Potato Snacks

2) by Expanded Snacks: Puffed Snacks; Aerated Snacks

3) by Co-Extruded Snacks: Filled Snacks; Layered Snacks



Key Companies Profiled: General Mills Inc.; ITC Limited; Calbee Inc.; Kellogg Company; Campbell Soup Company



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $69.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $90.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

