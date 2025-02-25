US Hearing Aids Market Size and Forecast Report 2024: Approval of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids, and Growing Demand for Pediatric Hearing Aids - Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Hearing Aids Market Size and Forecast, Country Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Product Type, Technology, Type of Hearing Loss, Patient Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hearing aids market size was valued at US$ 9.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 14.66 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. The hearing aids market growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of hearing loss among US population and surge in strategic initiatives by the market players.







Companies operating in the hearing aids market constantly focus on strategic developments such as collaboration, expansion, agreements, partnerships, and product launches. These help them improve their sales, expand their geographic reach, and enhance their capacities to cater to a greater than existing customer base. A few of the noteworthy developments in the hearing aids market by companies are mentioned below:

Strategic initiatives such as the introduction of innovative products, expansion, and acquisitions by the companies to remain competitive in the market drive the hearing aids market growth.

Product Type-Based Insights



The hearing aids market, by product type, is bifurcated into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. The hearing aid devices segment held a larger hearing aids market share in 2023 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Type-Based Insights



The hearing aids market, by type, is bifurcated into prescription hearing aids and OTC hearing aids. The prescription hearing aids segment held a larger share of the market in 2023. However, the OTC hearing aids segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Technology-Based Insights



The hearing aids market, by technology, is segment into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss. The sensorineural hearing loss segment held a larger share of the market in 2023 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Type of Hearing Loss-Based Insights



The hearing aids market, by type of hearing loss, is segment into conventional hearing aids and digital hearing aids. The conventional hearing aids segment held a larger market share in 2023. However, the digital hearing aids segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Patient Type-Based Insights



The hearing aids market, by patient type, is segment into adults and pediatrics. The adults segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Distribution Channel-Based Insights



The hearing aids market, by distribution channel, is segment into pharmacies, retail stores, and online. The pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2023. However, the retail stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the hearing aids market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The National Council on Aging, In National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Some of the leading companies in the US Hearing Aids Market include:

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Audina Hearing Instruments Inc

Sebotek Hearing Systems LLC

Earlens Corp

GN Store Nord AS

Cochlear Ltd

WS Audiology AS

Sonova Holding AG

Sonic Innovations Inc

Amplifon Hearing Health Care Corp

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation

3.2.2 Macro-economic factor analysis

3.2.3 Developing base number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country level data



4. US Hearing Aids Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 US Hearing Aids Prescription Data by Professionals Analysis



5. US Hearing Aids Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 US Hearing Aids Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Incidence of Hearing Loss Among US Population

5.2.2 Growing Strategic Initiatives by the Companies

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Customized and Prescribed Hearing Aids

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Approval of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

5.4.2 Growing Demand for Pediatric Hearing Aids

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Technological Innovations in Hearing Aids

5.5.2 Focus on Aesthetics and Customization

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints



6. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis

6.1 US Hearing Aids Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 US Hearing Aids Market Forecast and Analysis



7. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Prescription Hearing Aids

7.2 OTC Hearing Aids



8. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis - by Product Type

8.1 Hearing Aid Devices

8.2 Hearing Implants

9. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis - by Technology

9.1 Conventional Hearing Aids

9.2 Digital Hearing Aids



10. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis - by Type of Hearing Loss

10.1 Sensorineural Hearing Loss

10.2 Conductive Hearing Loss



11. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis - by Patient Type

11.1 Adults

11.2 Pediatrics



12. US Hearing Aids Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel

12.1 Pharmacies

12.2 Retail Stores

12.3 Online



13. US Hearing Aids Market - Country Analysis

13.1 US Hearing Aids Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.1.1 United States: US Hearing Aids Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)



14. Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Organic Developments

14.3 Inorganic Developments



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Key Facts

15.2 Business Description

15.3 Products and Services

15.4 Financial Overview

15.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wah9jx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment